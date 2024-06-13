WIN: Luxury Clere Gly-Co-Oil hampers incl. a Fenn handbag!
Stand to WIN 1 of 4 luxury Clere Gly-Co-Oil hampers including an original Fenn Collection handbag valued at R2 000 each!
With winter in full swing, our skin requires additional moisture, and Clere Gly-Co-Oil is a game-changer. Developed with a unique formulation, this innovative product has delivered results, earning trust and loyalty. “At Clere, we are committed to offering skincare solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives,” says Themba Ndlovu, Clere Gly-Co-Oil Brand Manager. “Gly-Co-Oil has been specifically formulated to address common skincare concerns, such as reducing the appearance of * stretch marks and revitalising dry skin.” Plus, it’s now available in a 200ml bottle!
Clere Gly-Co-Oil combines the benefits of two key ingredients:
Glycerine – Known for its moisturising properties, glycerine helps to hydrate and nourish the skin, leaving it soft and supple.
Tissue Oil – Formulated to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and promote skin elasticity, tissue oil is a vital component of Gly-Co-Oil.
* 9 out of 10 women saw an improvement in their stretchmarks and dry skin
The competition closes Sunday, 7 July 2024 at midnight.
The competition will run online only.
- Includes delivery
- The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned
- This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash
Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.