WATCH: Residents open up about frightening experience during floods

Heavy rains wreaked havoc on Wednesday, flooding parts of Johannesburg. Two residents speak to The Citizen about the experience.

Patience Immaculate Mujeni looks over the flood damage on her property in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused the Klein Jukskei to flood. Powerful waters broke her garden wall and flooded her house. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Rina Raath, who experienced the flooding in Weltevreden Park, told The Citizen it was a frightening experience.

Raath said the adverse weather conditions destroyed a boundary wall at her house.

Another Weltevreden Park resident, Patience Immaculate Mujeni, told The Citizen that she was at home when she heard a massive “boom”.