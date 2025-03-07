R6m of cocaine disguised as hair products seized at OR Tambo International Airport

The shipment and suspected drug trafficker were both from São Paulo, Brazil.

Cocaine concealed in boxes marked as hair products, with an estimated worth of R6 million, was detected and seized. Picture: Saps

Police officers and customs officials have intercepted a significant drug shipment and seized cocaine worth an estimated R6 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

The officials pounced on the shipment this week.

Drug bust

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk said further investigations are ongoing.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the shipment was en route from São Paulo, Brazil, to France via South Africa when it was detected and seized. The cocaine was concealed in boxes disguised as hair products.

Drug mule

In a separate incident on the same day, police arrested a 55-year-old Nigerian national for drug trafficking.

Van Wyk said the suspect had arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, when he was intercepted.

“A medical examination later confirmed that he had ingested ‘bullets’ believed to contain cocaine,” said Van Wyk. Bullets are containers that are used to store cocaine.

Drug lab

Meanwhile, Gauteng police Gauteng police estimate a drug uncovered in Westonaria generated nearly R300m over three years.

Police raided the farm on Thursday morning, where they found high-tech machinery, contraband and chemicals used to manufacture mandrax

Police believe the operation’s value, including profits, operating costs, and machinery, is about R280 million.

Cocktail of drugs

A day earlier, Gauteng police seized a cocktail of drugs in Pretoria.

It is understood that a team of detectives from the Saps National Organised Crime Investigation Narcotics Unit discovered a significant quantity of scheduled medicine, steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) at a self-storage facility in Derdepoort, Pretoria, on Wednesday.

Van Wyk said the estimated street value of the confiscated substances is R15 million.

Drug syndicate

This success follows a recent breakthrough in which the team uncovered a drug syndicate, leading to the arrest of six suspects on 11 February 2025.

“Charges against two of the suspects have been provisionally withdrawn. Follow-up investigations into this syndicate’s activities led the team to the identified storage facility.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the syndicate was operating an online platform to trade and distribute scheduled medicine, steroids, stimulants, and other illicit substances to consumers,” Van Wyk said

She added that investigations remain ongoing.

