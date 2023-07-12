WIN: One of 10 Tickets to Breastfeeding Wellness Workshop

By Sponsored

Ten lucky readers will each win a ticket valued at R250 to the Breastfeeding Wellness Workshop.

Many women become a parent for the first time and feel that they know next to nothing about breastfeeding! Perhaps some women even feel that breastfeeding should just happen naturally on its own and if it doesn’t then something must be wrong with them. This is simply not true—all moms need some help at one time or another on their feeding journey. And when it comes to breastfeeding, Babyyumyum.co.za has got all the support you need.

BabyYumYum.co.za will be holding another popular Wellness Workshop on 22 July 2023. This time new and seasoned moms can learn everything they need to know all about breastfeeding including advice and professional guidance, either online or at an “in person” event complete with a breastfeeding area and delicious snacks.

The workshop will offer compassionate encouragement and excellent support. No new mom should feel isolated when learning how to breastfeed her child.

Some of the topics covered in the workshop will include: the benefits of breastfeeding, producing healthy milk and how diet makes a difference (presented by Dr Kath Megaw from Nutripaeds), what to do when it doesn’t go according to plan (including the societal pressures surrounding breastfeeding), techniques for latching properly, avoiding common breastfeeding mistakes, controlling milk production, breastfeeding and allergies, when to start weaning your child, breastfeeding rights in the workplace and other practical solutions.

