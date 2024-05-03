WATCH: MK party confirms Zuma will attend ANC disciplinary hearing in person

Zuma is expected to be hauled before an ANC disciplinary hearing next week Tuesday for contravening party rules.

Former president Jacob Zuma will face an ANC disciplinary hearing on 7 May 2024. Picture: Michel Bega

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party says the African National Congress (ANC) continues to show its “desperation” with former president Jacob Zuma when they should be focusing on their election campaign.

The ANC on Thursday confirmed that Zuma is expected to face an ANC disciplinary hearing next Tuesday for contravening party rules.

Watch MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela speaking about Zuma’s disciplinary hearing

[WATCH] MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says the former ANC

president will be available on Tuesday to face charges brought against

him by the ANC. Ndhlela says the party will take their campaign

message to the ANC headquarters.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/R3fz75eADS — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) May 2, 2024

Charges

The hearing comes less than a month before the country heads to the polls.

The former ANC leader has been charged with two counts of contravening the governing party’s rules including contravening the ANC constitution when he publicly endorsed the newly formed MK party last year and when he appeared on the candidate list for the MK party.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela told The Citizen Zuma will be present for his hearing.

“The ANC can follow the due processes that they need to follow. President Zuma has accepted the invite for him to appear and he will be in person.”

What’s the rush

Ndlela said the ANC could have waited until after the elections to haul Zuma before a disciplinary hearing.

“The ANC continues again, to be desperate in trying to deal with President Zuma when they should be focusing on their campaign. We are saying its very silly of them, it’s actually very foolish of them to bring these charges before him.

“What’s the desperation? This is just hate…[Thabo] Mbeki said there shouldn’t be any rush and they should wait until after the elections. But again, what do you expected from an ANC that is run by people who are just incompetent. It’s very foolish of them,” Ndlela said.

Zuma was suspended from the governing party in March after a two-day NEC meeting.

MK campaigning

According to the ANC constitution’s rule 25, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC are tantamount to a breach of the party’s constitution.

The NEC initially opted not to expel Zuma as an ANC member as that would require longer disciplinary processes, which at the time was believed he would not attend.

In December, Zuma announced that he would support the MK party for the 2024 general elections because the ANC had strayed from its core values.

Last month, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa told The Citizen, Zuma is an “attractive individual for MK.”

“If MK were to do well in the elections, who knows, it might well be that someone who will become a president of MK is still within the ANC,” Holomisa said.

