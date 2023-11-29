WIN: PANDORA’S NEW Loves, Unboxed collection

Pandora launches New, Holiday Campaign: LOVES, UNBOXED

Pandora holiday campaign “Loves, unboxed” is all about gifting loved one’s meaningful jewellery pieces they can cherish into the new year and beyond. The collection offers a unique take on classic jewellery motifs like precious hearts, celestial symbols and festive characters. The nostalgic at heart can unbox holiday wishes with a new selection of meaningful jewellery from Pandora Moments, like a sparkling pavé charm lined with cubic zirconia that shines from all angles, available in 14k gold plating, 14k rose gold plating and sterling silver finishes. Taking inspiration from the magic of a winter night sky, celestial pieces like the Sparkling Moon & Star necklace and earrings set offer the perfect gift to capture that special holiday feeling.

Pandora’s Creative Directors A. Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo add, “The new designs channel that feeling of connection to the ones we love and the memories we share together, adding a heartfelt layer of richness and meaning to the season.”

Each piece features Pandora’s signature craftsmanship in solid sterling silver or with 14K gold plating, featuring colourful design details that bring each character to life. Charms from the collection can be stacked and styled with Pandora Moments Studded and Snake Chains. Highlights include: the Ariel dangle, crafted in sterling silver with an iridescent mermaid’s tail; Sebastian and Ursula dangles in sterling silver – representing the film’s favourite sidekick and infamous villainess, each crafted with lacquered man-made pearls; and a textured Seashell Charm that shines with 14K gold plating.

Love is at the top of every wish list – and new gift ideas from Pandora Timeless are the perfect way to express it. Simple yet elevated triple stone designs feature heart-shaped settings with three stones nestled inside. A matching necklace and stud earrings are available in both sterling silver and 14k gold plating, creating a set that will be popular with lovers of minimalist jewellery. Pandora Timeless also brings the spotlight to a classic stone cut: the pear shape. The popular cut is re-interpreted in fresh ways in the collection’s new ring designs, like the sterling silver Sparkling Overlapping Band Ring and the Alternating Sparkling Band Ring.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world’s largest jewellery brand. Pandora’s hand-finished jewellery crafted from high-quality materials offers endless possibilities for personalisation empowering people to express their personal style through its pieces. Starting as a small jewellery shop in Copenhagen, Denmark more than 40 years ago, today Pandora is present in over 100 countries. With sustainability as a top priority, by 2025, Pandora will purchase only recycled silver and gold for crafting its jewellery and will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by half across its value chain by 2030.

Empowering people and in particular women and girls, sits at the core of Pandora’s brand values. In realising this mission, Pandora supports global charity partners like UNICEF that have aligned values to work toward supporting more women and girls to fulfil their potential. Since 2019, Pandora and UNICEF’s partnership has directly reached over one-million adolescents and youths, of which a minimum of half a million are girls.

