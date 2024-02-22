WIN tickets to the JHB Homemakers Fair @ Kyalami

10 lucky readers stand to WIN DOUBLE tickets to the JHB Homemakers Fair at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit valued at R120 each!

JOHANNESBURG HOMEMAKERS FAIR ON FROM 1 TO 3 MARCH AT KYALAMI GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT

NURTURE YOUR PASSION FOR RENOVATING, DECORATING AND CREATIVE EXPRESSION

The Johannesburg HOMEMAKERS Fair is making a triumphant return to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre from 1 to 3 March this year. In celebration of their 30th anniversary, the organisers have meticulously curated a jam-packed event, bursting with exciting exhibitors and vendors, promising a more spectacular experience than ever before.

Boasting an impressive lineup of over 300 exhibitors showcasing a vast array of home and home improvement treasures, ranging from essential building materials to awe-inspiring soft furnishings, and all that lies in between, there will be a little something for everyone conveniently gathered under one roof.

Hestelle Robinson, CEO of HOMEMAKERS, conveys her excitement, saying, “We are absolutely thrilled to mark our 30th anniversary. Over the years, we’ve explored various categories, but we’ve consistently found our true passion and core strength in the Home Improvement (HIP) industry. Delivering the best in home improvement is our forte.”

Year after year, the committed organising team strives to surpass the previous edition, guaranteeing an outstanding show experience for both exhibitors and visitors. From visitor parking facilities to a seamless ticketing process, the diverse range of exhibitors at the event, delightful culinary offerings, and top-notch venue amenities, no detail is overlooked in their pursuit of excellence.

Robinson further outlines their innovative approach for the 2024 event, where exhibitors have been carefully grouped into distinct halls.

On Level 3, Hall A becomes the Experiential Pavilion, offering products that engage all your senses, from touch and feel to smell and taste. The Eatery is in this hall, a culinary journey for visitors who can taste the best artisanal foods, ranging from condiments to wines, to take home.

Transitioning to Level 2, Hall B is dedicated to soft furnishings and interior décor exhibitors. On this level visitors will also find Hall C, which serves as a home for both large custom-built stands and smaller bespoke products.

On the ground floor, Hall D stands at the core of the show, featuring experts in the latest home improvement and renovation trends.

Food enthusiasts will find their paradise at the Gourmet Circle, where a scrumptious array of festival food and food trucks beckon. This area will be abuzz with live music and offer comfortable seating.

Another source of inspiration can be found at the Ask the Experts Arena on the Viewing Deck. This is a rare and one-of-a-kind opportunity for visitors to gain free advice from industry experts. Visitors are encouraged to bring their home improvement concerns and questions to a panel of specialists who will provide free consultations and advice.

“Sustainable living plays a significant role in the daily lives of South Africans, particularly in the face of power and water shortages. In this key feature area, we’ll highlight solutions, exchange ideas, and provide inspiration for more responsible and eco-friendly living,” Robinson emphasises.

She adds that Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre is an exceptional venue partner for an event of their magnitude. “This is a vast expo, and you need a venue capable of accommodating the multitude of exhibitors and visitors. The venue boasts outstanding amenities, world-class exhibition halls immersed with natural light, creating an ideal backdrop for our exhibitors to showcase their products and services. Additionally, it’s convenient location in the Midrand area ensures easy access from both Johannesburg and Pretoria.”

Robinson concludes that their exhibitors never disappoint, and visitors can expect to see ever popular home improvement solutions as well as latest cutting-edge trends. “The 2024 Johannesburg HOMEMAKERS Fair promises to cater to your every need. We see ourselves as a platform where industry suppliers and homeowners come together to form meaningful connections. Allowing contractors into your home for any transformation, renovation, or improvement requires trust, and if you find these contractors at our event, it establishes an excellent foundation for building that trust,” she says.

General Info:

Show dates: 1 to 3 March 2024

Show times: Fri 10h00 – 18h00 | Sat & Sun 09h00 – 18h00

Tickets can be purchased from www.homemakersonline.co.za/jhbfair/ or from our ticketing partner TIXSA www.tixsa.co.za.

Entrance:

Adults: 120 | Pensioners: R60 Pensioners | Scholars: R20 | Bestie’s Pass: R180 – 2 Adults Friday & Online Tickets Only | Weekend Pass: R240 | Family Pass: R250 – 2 Adults & 2 Children

Parking: R20

Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre, Cnr R55 &, Allandale Rd, Kyalami Estate, Midrand

See our 2023 Highlights Video

For more information phone 086 111 4663 or email expo@homemakers-sa.co.za

