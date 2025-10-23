WIN with Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils- 2 gift sets up for grabs valued at R6 697 each!

2 lucky readers stand to win a Nefertiti's Garden and Perfectly Paired Perfume Cream & Oil Combo Sets valued at R6 697 each!

Nefertiti’s Garden is a luxury limited edition collectors box featuring 4 of Tapputi’s Best-Sellers and the ultimate gift this Christmas.

1. Perfume Oils in this exquisite box:

Nefertiti

Dark Gem

Kirei

Habibti

2. Perfectly Paired Perfume Cream & Oil Combo Box:

Limited Edition Collectors Box with an Arabian Rose Perfume cream and Egyptian Rose Perfume Oil.

DON’T MISS TAPPUTI’S BLACK NOVEMBER SPECIALS, NOW LIVE!

Click to visit / subscribe to our newsletter: www.tapputioils.co.za

The competition closes Sunday, 23 November 2025 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

Delivery included

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

CLICK TO ENTER