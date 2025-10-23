Competitions

Home » Competitions

WIN with Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils- 2 gift sets up for grabs valued at R6 697 each!

Picture of Sponsored

By Sponsored

2 minute read

23 October 2025

11:34 am

RELATED ARTICLES

2 lucky readers stand to win a Nefertiti's Garden and Perfectly Paired Perfume Cream & Oil Combo Sets valued at R6 697 each!

Nefertiti’s Garden is a luxury limited edition collectors box featuring 4 of Tapputi’s Best-Sellers and the ultimate gift this Christmas.  

1. Perfume Oils in this exquisite box: 

  • Nefertiti 
  • Dark Gem
  • Kirei
  • Habibti

2. Perfectly Paired Perfume Cream & Oil Combo Box:

  • Limited Edition Collectors Box with an Arabian Rose Perfume cream and Egyptian Rose Perfume Oil. 

DON’T MISS TAPPUTI’S BLACK NOVEMBER SPECIALS, NOW LIVE!

Click to visit / subscribe to our newsletter: www.tapputioils.co.za

The competition closes Sunday, 23 November 2025 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

  • Delivery included
  • This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

RELATED ARTICLES

CLICK TO ENTER

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Cele retracts Matlala comment, warns Mkwanazi about ‘clouds of popularity’
Politics Mbalula’s call to Helen Zille: DA ‘dragged’ into ANC battle over Brink
South Africa US ambassador-designate aims to take SA to task over ‘Afrikaner genocide’ and ICJ [VIDEO]
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Lying in Parliament or skipping a red light, we are all the same
News Ex-ANC MP ordered to start serving prison term for fraud and money laundering

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now