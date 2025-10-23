Transport department employee arrested for fraud and forgery over fake matric certificate

The employee benefited from a total remuneration of more than R2 million after using a fake matric certificate.

A 29-year-old Eastern Cape Department of Transport employee who benefited from a total remuneration amounting to more than R2 million using a fake matric certificate has been released on R3 000 bail.

Philela Angela Tafeni appeared in the Qonce Magistrate’s Court on the same day of her arrest.

Tafeni was handcuffed by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) team based in East London on Wednesday on charges of fraud, forgery, and uttering.

Data capturer

It is alleged that in July 2015, Tafeni applied to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport’s Scholar Transport Division for the position of data capturer on a one-year contract.

She was permanently absorbed into the department on 21 June 2016.

ALSO READ: Durban cop remanded in custody for allegedly killing colleague

Investigation

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Tafeni’s arrest follows a thorough investigation into fraudulent qualifications and misrepresentation.

“In January 2025, information was received alleging that an employee within the said department had secured employment using a fraudulent matric certificate.

“The suspect was alleged to have never completed Grade 12 but had submitted a bogus matric certificate to obtain employment. A criminal docket was opened, and the matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.

Arrest

Mhlakuvana said the Hawks confirmed the allegations.

“An in-depth investigation revealed that the suspect reportedly submitted a fraudulent qualification. As a result of such misrepresentation, she unlawfully benefited from total remuneration amounting to R2 048 169, paid between 1 July 2016 and 1 April 2025, thereby causing substantial financial prejudice to the department.

“On 22 October 2025, the investigating team executed a warrant of arrest against the accused at her residence in East London,” Mhlakuvana said.

Mhlakuvana said Tafeni was formally charged, and the case was postponed to 31 October 2025 for transfer to the regional court in East London.

NOW READ: ICJ rules Israel ‘under obligation’ to allow aid in besieged Gaza