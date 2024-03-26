10 fun things to do at the Highland Gathering in Amanzimtoti

The ‘biggest gathering of pipe bands in the Southern Hemisphere’ – the Highland Gathering - returns to Amanzimtoti’s Hutchison Park on Saturday, 27 April.

If you’re planning your weekend outings for April, don’t forget to add the Highland Gathering to your list.

While the highlight of the day will be the performance of the Mass Band Performance, the event has many other activities on offer for young and old.

What to do at the 2024 Highland Gathering

Outdoor Adventure: For the first time, this year’s event will include a dedicated Outdoor Adventure section where visitors can peruse a wide range of braais, camping equipment, sports paraphernalia, hobby items, leatherwork, knives, and more.

Petrolheads: If it has a motor, it will be at the Highland Gathering. This section showcases cars, bakkies, boats, jet skis, bikes, and more!

Craft Markets: Visitors can explore three fields of vibrant craft markets, offering a diverse array of handmade treasures.

Food Court: Indulge your taste buds with a variety of culinary delights from the Highland Gathering's diverse food stalls.

Live Entertainment: Relax and enjoy a lineup of talented performers as well as music and entertainment with Dave Guselli from East Coast Radio emceeing on the day.

Animal Shows: The team from Crocworld Conservation Centre will educate the crowd with a live animal demonstration. There will also be a Dog Agility Show. Animal lovers will enjoy the chance to watch the best tricks and skills of four-legged friends with this year's dog show.

Mr and Miss Highland Gathering: This year's event will give local models the chance to strut their stuff on the catwalk again.

Mass Bands Performance: From about 5 pm, all the piping bands with their drum lines will congregate on the rugby field to do a mass performance.

Beer Tents: Quench your thirst with a range of refreshing brews from the beer tents. The beer tent at the main gate will include live band performances from the afternoon until late in the evening.

Kids Entertainment: There will be various kid-friendly stalls and a fun big bouncy house area to keep the little ones entertained.

Important info

Date: 27 April 2024

Time: 8 am till late

Where: Hutchison Park Sports Grounds, Amanzimtoti

Cost: R60 per person and R40 for scholars and pensioners. Children 6 years and under enter for free.

