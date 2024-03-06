20 epic outdoor adventures to do this Easter on the stunning KZN South Coast

Enjoy the natural beauty and adventure of the KZN South Coast.

As Easter approaches, the beautiful KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Coast attracts adventurers with its blend of tropical charm and stunning scenery.

From the Blue Flag beaches to lush hinterlands, the South Coast promises an exhilarating array of outdoor escapades that cater to every taste and preference.

Deborah Ludick, Acting CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), said the KZN South Coast is a must-visit destination this Easter.

“There is a growing trend of travel-based experiences that can either be relaxing or adrenaline-inducing – but all fun!

“The KZN South Coast has beautiful natural resources which, combined with adventure activities and cultural tours, make for an incredible outdoor adventure. This Easter, why not try one of these exciting activities?” she added.

20 outdoor adventures to do this Easter on the KZN South Coast

Ocean Safari

Explore the ocean’s depths on an exciting ocean safari, where you can discover the wonders of three Marine Protected Areas and top-notch dive spots. Whether you prefer observing marine life from a boat or snorkelling in clear waters, operators such as Aliwal Dive Centre and African Dive Adventures promise an unforgettable aquatic adventure.

Ocean safari. Picture: Supplied/SCTIE

River Cruise

Experience the breathtaking beauty of the KZN South Coast on an Umzimkulu River Cruise. With experienced skippers beside you, enjoy a leisurely cruise from Port Shepstone, where you can spot amazing birdlife and wildlife along the way.

Water Sports

At The Pont Water Sports in Port Edward, situated at the southernmost tip of the KZN South Coast, you’ll find the ideal destination for a water sports getaway. Visitors can book thrilling speed boat rides on the Umtamvuna River for skiing and tubing, enjoy hour-long barge rides, and indulge in sunset and river cruises.

Scenic Aerial Trips

For those seeking an exhilarating outdoor adventure from above, helicopter, light aircraft, or microlight flips offered by companies like World of Wings Flight School and Airtrack Aviation are perfect options.

Helicopter trip. Picture: Suppliedd/SCTIE

Mountain Biking

Explore remote trails near the Umtamvuna River, Rocky Bay Resort, Lake Eland Game Reserve, and Anew Hotel Ingeli Forest & Spa.

Wild 5 Adventures

Thrilling experiences at Oribi Gorge, including the Wild Gorge Swing, abseiling, Wild Slide, and suspension bridge.

Fishing

Abundant fishing spots along the 120-kilometre coastal stretch, offering opportunities for all levels of anglers.

Fishing. Picture: Suppliedd/SCTIE

Dino Park

Discover dinosaurs, and fossils, and engage in paleontology activities at Port Shepstone’s Dino Park.

KwaXolo caves adventures

Heritage hikes, ziplining, suspension bridge, and picnics at KwaXolo Caves.

4×4 trail

Off-roading adventures at Lake Eland Game Reserve and KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails.

Vulture hide

Guided tours at Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide for observing Cape Vultures.

Game drive

Safari experiences at Lake Eland Game Reserve.

Game Drive – Lake Eland Game Reserve. Picture: Supplied/SCTIE

Animal farms

Visit farms like B’s Guest House and Mac Banana to meet various animals.

Reptile farms

Explore reptile parks like Pure Venom Reptile Park, Riverbend Crocodile Farm, and Crocworld Conservation Centre.

Horse riding

Horseback excursions at Selsdon Park Estate offer rides along beaches and coastal forests.

Quad biking

Enjoy Quad biking adventures at Wild Coast Sun and NPS Adventures.

Quad biking. Picture: Supplied/SCTIE

Surfing

Epic surfing spots at St Michaels-on-Sea, Lucien in Margate, Scottburgh, Port Edward, and Southbroom, with local surf schools available.

Farm stalls

Taste farm-fresh goods at places like Mac Banana Farm Stall and Ubumbano Farm Stall.

Hiking

Explore various trails including the Mission Tourism Route, Weza Hiking Trail, Umzumbe River Trail, KwaNdwalane Adventure Experience, and hikes at Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve.

Nature reserves

Enjoy outdoor adventures at Mpenjati Nature Reserve and TC Robertson Nature Reserve.

Nature Reserves – Mpenjati Nature Reserve. Supplied/SCTIE

