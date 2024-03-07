New adventure experience launches in KZN

Reconnect with nature through a KZN South Coast getaway.

The South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) has officially launched the KwaNdwalane Adventure Experience.

This launch marks yet another stride by KZN South Coast in expanding its repertoire of rural tourism offerings.

Acting CEO of SCTIE, Deborah Ludick said this venture is poised to attract outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and nature lovers.

“We are thrilled to be launching the KwaNdwalane Adventure Experience as a way to increase the tourism footprint in the hinterland while giving visitors a unique experience in the great outdoors…

“This tourism experience is set to attract outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and nature lovers who will enjoy a guided hiking tour that includes river crossings, a waterfall experience, and great birding.”

What to expect on the KwaNdwalane Adventure Experience

Governed by iNkosi SN Ndwalane, KwaNdwalane is a stunning area located between Port Shepstone and Paddock on the way to Oribi Gorge.

The region boasts breathtaking natural features such as mountains, cliffs, rivers, forests, and an impressive 80-metre waterfall.

It also has two routes: the established Nyandezulu Experience and the newly introduced Madakane Route. Both routes lead to the waterfall, where visitors can enjoy a refreshing swim and rejuvenate themselves.

Nyandezulu Experience

The Nyandezulu Experience begins in the rural village of Nyandezulu, 9km inland from Shelly Beach.

Guests stay overnight in a local guesthouse and then embark on a hike to Ntantana Mountain for a panoramic view of Nyandezulu Waterfall.

The tour also includes a visit to a Shembe Church and a climb to the summit of uMdlungwana Mountain, rumoured to be home to a seven-headed water monster.

Hiking at the Nyandezulu Experience. Picture: Supplied

Madakane Route

The Madakane Route starts at Phola Park, about 1.5km from Murchison Provincial Hospital and roughly 14km from Port Shepstone. This 5km trail winds through an indigenous forest rich with protea flowers, following the Izotsha River to the waterfall.

Along the way, visitors will find designated picnic and barbecue areas with stunning views of the cascade and its surroundings. Expect to encounter diverse birdlife and wildlife, such as bushbuck, water mongoose, warthog, and porcupine.

The route also features local eateries such as Carrot House, Halalisa Restaurant, and Shisanyama – offering traditional Zulu braaied meat.

Waterfall. Picture: Supplied/Credit TaBlizz Multi Media Agency

