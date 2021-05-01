RHOD’s Kgomotso Ndungane comes clean on why she left

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The absence of Kgomotso Ndungane in season one reunion of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) was felt by viewers this week, with many wondering why she didn’t pitch up.

The reality show, streaming on Showmax premiered its last episode, of what many would say was a very successful first season of the housewives franchise.

Ndungane was a clear absentee when the other four women Ayanda Ncwane, Kgomotso Ndungane, Nonkanyiso Conco, Sorisha Naidoo and Nonku Williams appeared to talk things, housewives.

One of the most revealing moments during the reality show was Ncwane tribalist comments towards Ndgungane. Appearing on Newzroom Afrika on Saturday morning, Kgomotso said the tribalistic comments were made on a “personal level” and “derogatory.”

Ncwane was heard telling LaConco that Ndungane wasn’t a black woman, rather a Tshwane woman. Ncwane, a Zulu, further said because Kgmotso is not Zulu and doesn’t speak it, “akayena umuntu”. Translated, she is not a person.

“In South Africa, we live in a very diverse country. A country where we have come far as a nation… The last thing you need going forward as a nation is to also be subjected to tribalism,” Kgomotso said.

She further went on to say, the show is set in Durban and this should not mean it focuses on one ethnic group but rather a national platform.

“You shouldn’t be saying things like that because they become very offensive to South Africa as a whole. Because you show, you are not including other tribes or ethnic groups in your thinking.”

Addressing the other elephant in the room, her departure. The businesswoman said her goal when she joined wasn’t to be part of many seasons.

“My objective was to do one season, move on and do other things. For me, the most important thing was the platform. If you have any sort of recognition or platform where people can look into your life, it is actually your duty to influence that platform positively…

“I was never going to be on season two and everyone was leaving doing other things,” Kgomotso says her exiting wasnt a strategic move. Adding that during filming there were some personal issues that happened in her life and she wasnt in the “right space.”

“I left with a lot of grace and I pride myself on that.” Her appearance on RHOD was portrayed as one of the mean girls. She says she is not in control of how they produce or edit the show and she was just herself.