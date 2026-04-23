Dog poisonings spark fear of home invasions in Joburg

Ten dogs died in one De Wetshof street overnight. Residents believe criminals target guard dogs before breaking into homes.

A recent spate of dog poisonings in suburbs east of Johannesburg has left residents on edge, raising fears of home invasions and attempted break-ins.

In the most serious incident, more than 10 dogs died in one street in a single night in De Wetshof last month after they were poisoned.

Ten dogs died in one De Wetshof street overnight

The small suburb, tucked between Observatory and Cyrildene, has become the focal point of growing concern among residents, who believe the poisonings may be linked to criminals targeting homes after first disabling guard dogs.

Admiro Antonio and his wife, Maria Tilli, residents in De Wetshof, lost two of their dogs, while the third one survived after the family got him to a veterinarian clinic in time.

“When this happened, I lost my mind. I cannot explain it, it is one of the most traumatic things that can happen. Your pet becomes part of the family,” she said.

Tilli described the death of their Alsatian and dachshund last month as one of “the most cruel” things that can happen to anyone. She said she woke up early that morning to go outside for a cigarette, when she noticed one of the Alsatians wasn’t well and was frothing at the mouth.

“The last thing I was thinking was that the dogs were poisoned,” she said. She called Antonio and when he came outside and walked around the house, they saw that the other two dogs were dead.

No traces of poison in yards

It was only later that morning that they realised their dogs weren’t the only ones poisoned that night. It later emerged that more than 10 dogs were poisoned that night in the same street.

“Whoever did this knew which houses had dogs and which didn’t because they found no traces of poison in those yards. They knew exactly who to target,” Tilli said.

A few nights later, there was a violent home invasion at a property nearby.

“It’s really scary,” Tilli said. “We’ve never had anything like this.”

They have now beefed up their security following the incident.

Family devastated

Abrar Cassim, who lives next door to Tilli and her family, said his family was devastated by the loss of their dog, as well.

“We got her when my eldest son was born. We got her for protection and we couldn’t protect her,” he said.

Cassim said the modus operandi was to put poison into sausages and other meat, then throw it into the yards of dog owners. But it wasn’t just the dogs that were affected by the poisoning.

He said later they found dead birds in the area that must have scavenged on the poisoned meat that remained in yards.

He said the family decided to get another dog a few weeks later because his children were so attached to the previous dog.

Everyone on alert

“My wife didn’t want to get another dog because she didn’t want to be held responsible if anything should happen to that dog,” he said.

“Basically everyone has been on alert. We haven’t had a decent night’s sleep and everyone in the street has been extra vigilant.

“The dogs are our first line of defence, but how do we protect them and ensure they are okay and remain safe?”

Last week, a day after a dog survived an apparent poisoning at a house in Cyrildene, a dramatic shoot-out ensued between a private security officer and armed robbers hiding on the property.

Blue Hawk Tactical said one of its officers responded to a call from a resident reporting intruders on the property. After being led inside by a family member, the officer went to the back of the property where shots were exchanged.

Two suspects shot and arrested

Two suspects were shot and arrested at the scene, while two others fled. The security company said: “This incident follows a series of home invasions in the greater Cyrildene and surrounding areas, where criminal syndicates have been employing dog-poisoning tactics to neutralise household security before forced entry.”

Rob Crawford, the community policing forum chairperson for the Bruma, Cyrildene and De Wetshof areas, said he didn’t remember when last there were so many dog poisonings and home invasions at the same time.

“In my opinion, this is a new trend in the area and is linked,” he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mpho Tshetlhane said police were investigating a case of cruelty to animals following the poisonings.

“Residents are strongly urged to keep their dogs indoors at night. Be vigilant, check your property and yard regularly for suspicious items such as meat thrown into your yard.”