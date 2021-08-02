‘Somhale’ over? Trouble brewing between Somizi and Mohale

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After the shocking abuse allegations made by Mohale Motaung, Somizi Mhlongo seems to have sent out a message to his estranged husband.

Somizi is taking the legal route in response to the allegations that he was physically abusive to Mohale.

“Mr Somizi Mhlongo has become aware of allegations allegedly made against him by his estranged husband, Mr Mohale Motaung, published in the Sunday World newspaper on 1 August 2021,” read part of a statement from his management, shared via social media.

Usually very transparent to his fans, Somizi posted on his Instagram, late on Sunday, a message in isiZulu of the clan names of his family.

“Njomane ka mgabhi….Bhebhe Makhedama….mnyamande twala.”

He also closed off comments to his post.

What we know so far of Somizi and Mohale situation

Abuse allegations

The Sunday World reported on the alleged violent and jealous nature of their relationship after Mohale detailed incidents where he feared for his life. This fear, allegedly, carried onto their wedding day.

In one alleged incident, Somizi was said to have threatened Mohale with a knife three weeks into their marriage.

He also alleged that Mhlongo once broke his ribs in 2020, adding that Somizi tried to run his car off the road during yet another violent dispute.

Mohale wants a divorce

In May, Mohale told The Citizen that their marriage had ups and downs but they were not getting a divorce. At the time he said: “I am not getting a divorce. People are saying I am getting a divorce, where guys? Marriages go through some things, ups and downs. So people take what they see and they run with it.”

This seems to have changed, however. According to the report, Mohale wants nothing but his clothes and the car that Somizi allegedly damaged.

There were also claims made of threesomes and group sex.

When reached out for comment, Mohale could not be reached.