How Mohale Motaung plans to embrace Durban July’s #RideTheWave theme this year

Mohale is collaborating with popular designer, Masango by Siphosihle.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is set to make waves this year with its captivating theme, #RideTheWave, inspiring an ocean of creativity among attendees.

Among the fashion-forward crowd, Mohale Motaung is gearing up to make a statement with his collaboration with popular designer Masango by Siphosihle.

Mohale shared his excitement about the highly-awaited event and the inspiration behind his outfit.

He told The Citizen: “I love the theme #RideTheWave! It’s a great play on the horse racing aspect of the Durban July, and it allows for so many creative interpretations in terms of fashion and style.”

The reality show star and businessman said his collaboration with Masango by Siphosihle will bring a fresh and dynamic look to the event.

“My choice of outfit was inspired by the ocean and its various shades of blue, from calm waves to stormy seas. I want my look to reflect the movement and energy of the waves!”

Mohale is also looking forward to the entertainment

In addition to the fashion, Mohale said he is also looking forward to having the time of his life.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing how everyone interprets the theme. I can’t wait to enjoy the atmosphere and dance the day away with my friends!”

Last year, Mohale made a striking appearance at the Durban July with a bold and stylish long black coat featuring detailed designs, paired with matching black trousers and his popular Simon and Mary hat.

See you at the races

The Hollywoodbets Durban July (on 6 July) welcomes fans back to the 128th running of the iconic race, themed “Ride the Wave” at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

Limited general tickets that’ll get you a front-row view of the racing action from the grandstand and track-side lawns, live DJ performances, and runway and public fashion competitions, are available at Ticketpro, SPAR Payzone kiosks, and selected Sasol stores at R230, with parking at R170.

For more information, visit Hollywoodbets Durban July and stay in tune with The Citizen’s regular updates on all things fashion and entertainment leading up to the Durban July event.

