‘Minister of condolences’ Mthethwa’s presence at Shona’s funeral raises eyebrows

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The appearance of Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa at Shona Ferguson’s funeral was met with tons of dismay on social media.

The minister conveyed his condolences to Ferguson’s family, saying Shona – also affectionately known as Uncle Sho or Mr Sho – was a great loss for the film and television industry. Shona was laid to rest on Wednesday at a private ceremony in Ruimsig, Johannesburg.

“He was a visionary with big dreams for this industry. Yes, it must be said he formed a crucial part of our country and the continent’s creative cluster.”

Mthethwa said the late actor and producer was a smart man and big on entrepreneurship.

“His untimely death is a colossal loss for the industry and we should find solace in the fact that Shona leaves a lasting legacy for the film sector.

RELATED: Shona Ferguson’s funeral: ‘Our love does not die’- Connie

“Shona was a treasure to South Africa, Bostwana and broader Africa. He may be gone but even death cannot kill the name of great personalities.”

Despite Mthethwa’s touching words, some Twitter users were not comfortable with the politician attending the service and thought it was quite opportunistic for him to be there.

Mthethwa’s track record as arts and culture minister was brought up, as well as his handling of the plight of entertainers during the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of the national lockdown.

Nathi Mthethwa is useless i I even forgot he's a minister…politicians love the spotlight mcm #ConnieFerguson pic.twitter.com/Q8THYyoMIw— Lwando the Saint (@lwandocenge) August 4, 2021

Nathi Mthethwa should be Minister of Funerals and Condolences. That's the only time you ever see him #ConnieFerguson pic.twitter.com/CPoV5L344C— Yanga Inkosi (@YangaChief11) August 4, 2021

Doing what he does best, “ Funerals “ . Nathi Mthethwa Leading the ministry of Funeral Parlour in South Africa ???? . #Shonaferguson #shonafergusonfuneral #RIPShonaFerguson #ConnieFerguson pic.twitter.com/cbyvqKkvKa— Edgar Legoale (@EdgarLegoale) August 4, 2021

Politians like Nathi Mthethwa must not be allowed to speak in funerals of people they don't know honestly #ConnieFerguson— ???????????? #Amakhosi4Life (@Bravopedi_) August 4, 2021

Earlier Shona’s wife Connie’s pre-recorded message left many in tears. The actress said she wasn’t expecting nor was she ready to lay her husband to rest.

“I thought you and I were going to grow old together that is what I saw for myself, that is what I saw for us. That has always been the dream.

“31 July was exactly 20 years together, I anticipated another 20 years.”

Connie detailed nursing her husband for 28 days before his death.

“How I saw you at the hospital, how you fought. I want you to know how I am so proud of you. Even on your hospital bed, you defied the odds so many times.

“I am hurting right now, my heart is bleeding, I wasn’t ready to let you go.”

The couple’s daughter, Alicia, promised to keep her father’s legacy alive.

ALSO READ: Zakes Bantwini wants ‘minister of condolences’ Nathi Mthethwa’s job