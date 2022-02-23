MTV Base slammed for ‘insult to GBV activists’ with Bujy casting

Lethabo Malatsi

Mzanzi social media users have slammed MTV Base South Africa, after it announced an upcoming docuseries aimed at “sparking sustained conversation” on the topic of gender-based violence (GBV) that “drives meaningful action”.

The docu-series is called MTV Shuga What Makes A Man and it will premiere exclusively on MTV Base (DSTV Channel 322) on Tuesday, 1 March at 9:30pm and 2 March 2022, and one of the expected guests has managed to raise quite a few eyebrows.

The African TV channel also announced which celebrities would be involved in MTV Shuga: What Makes a Man and this includes the likes of Andile Gaelesiwe, musician Big Zulu, rapper Maglera DoeBoy, MTV Base Culture Squad member Uncle Vinny and, most controversially, radio personality Bujy Bikwa.

“The MTV Shuga documentary series What Makes a Man is executive produced by and features star of MTV Shuga Down South Ayanda Makayi. The issue of GBV is close to Ayanda’s heart having portrayed the character of Sol on the hit MTV Shuga Down South series whose character is a GBV perpetrator on the show,” explained MTV Base in a statement.

“In this powerful 3-part documentary series Ayanda asks himself the question ‘What Makes a Man?’, and having recently become a new father he seeks to set an example to his son”, added the channel.



Considering the fact that Bujy recently made headlines for assaulting a woman, social media users were not happy to see his name among those featured in the show.

So Bujy still gets gigs more especially on GBV after what he did to Boity. MTV should not televise that thing. Why is this cancel culture linient on the LBGTQI+ community. https://t.co/K5Di13oASs— Tshepo (@Tshepo47646949) February 22, 2022

MTV Base was like: how can we reward Bujy and show our ignorance in the process? pic.twitter.com/wVgfpYrfj0— ????ℯ???????? (@Bokenza1) February 22, 2022

I agree with the other comments, this is an insult to what GBV activists have been doing..Bujy of all people, after what he did to Boity.. MTV ya re tlwaela shem— TshupsMolets (@TshupsM) February 22, 2022

Bujy‘s inclusion in the show prompted people to share their thoughts, recalling how it was just five months ago that Bujy, 34, got into a physical altercation with South African TV personality Boity Thulo, 31,

Boity, is an actress and traditional healer who apparently did a “reading” on the TV presenter. However, it did not end well as the radio personality reportedly assaulted the ‘Wuz Dat?’ hitmaker.

This also led South Africans to wonder if MTV Base Africa knowingly cast the Zimbabwean born radio host due to this experience.

“MTV Base knew what it was doing when it casted Bujy,” one Twitter user said.

“They gave Bujy and Big Zulu this gig because they knew it would get Twitter talking and funny enough, most of you will be watching”, another tweeted.

The reference to Big Zulu comes after news that he allegedly physically attacked the mother of his child.