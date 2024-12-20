How Mzansi’s favourite personalities make the festive holidays special

From family gatherings to unique traditions, South African celebrities share their personal festive season plans and what makes this time of year unforgettable.

As the festive season unfolds, South Africans are embracing the joy of the holidays, reflecting on the past year, and looking forward to creating new memories with loved ones.

The countdown to Christmas has begun, a time to celebrate family, traditions, and the magic of the season.

We spoke to some of Mzansi’s favourite personalities about how they plan to celebrate and what makes this time of year so special for them.

Rozanne McKenzie: The Christmas Enthusiast

For Rozanne McKenzie, a radio personality at Jacaranda FM, the festive season is a major highlight, largely due to her husband, Chris, who is a huge fan of Christmas.

“I always say he puts the ‘Chris’ in Christmas,” Rozanne laughs. Every year, the couple goes all out to make the holidays memorable for their children.

The family tradition kicks off on December 1st when “Junior”, the family elf, arrives, and the Christmas decorations go up.

The kids eagerly await finding their stockings on Christmas morning, and the family opens gifts together before Rozanne prepares a delicious Christmas lunch.

This year, the McKenzie family is even more excited, as Rozanne’s mom and Chris’ parents are coming from London to join the celebrations. It promises to be a big family Christmas at their home!

ALSO READ :Simz Ngema announces arrival of her second baby [PICS]

Carol Ofori: A Feast of Family and Food

For author and radio personality Carol Ofori, Christmas is synonymous with family, food, and festive fun. “On Christmas Day, my husband Greg is the chef, and the whole family eagerly anticipates his menu,” she shares.

“I’ve already asked for his famous lamb shanks!” In the Ofori household, the holiday season begins early in December, with the arrival of Elf on the Shelf.

Christmas morning starts with opening presents, followed by a trip to church, and then it’s time to enjoy Chef Greg’s mouth-watering meals.

This year, Carol’s mom will join them in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) for an extra special celebration. “We’ll open the pool, swim, eat, and indulge in ice cream,” she says.

Carol loves spending Christmas at home, enjoying all that KZN has to offer during this magical time of year.

ALSO READ :5FM’s Nadia Romanos: Serving news with a smile and style



Martin Bester: A Karoo Christmas

For Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester, the festive season offers a much-needed break after a busy year of waking up listeners on the ‘Breakfast with Martin Bester’ show.

Martin enjoys spending the holidays in the Great Karoo, in the Eastern Cape, where he can reconnect with his dad, family, and old friends.

“It’s a beautiful place to spend Christmas and New Year’s,” Martin says.

Even during his downtime, he can’t resist performing, including a special show at his father’s pub. “It’s the perfect way to relax and recharge before the excitement of 2025,” he adds.

Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena: Family First

For MTV personality and musician Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, Christmas is all about family. This year, her sister and her husband are hosting the family in their beautiful home, and Nomuzi can’t wait to soak up the festive atmosphere.

“The laughter, the good food, and the joy of being surrounded by loved ones are what make Christmas so special,” she says. While her sister handles the cooking, Nomuzi takes charge of the decorations.

But what she’s most excited about is spending quality time with her nieces and nephews.

“Celebrating with them makes everything so much more meaningful,” she adds.

ALSO READ: All I want for Christmas: Ultimate gift luxury guide for the family



DJ Sabby: A Season of Firsts

For Metro FM host DJ Sabby, the festive season is a time for reflection, celebration, and family bonding. “What I love most about December in South Africa is the positive energy that fills the air,” he shares.

This year, the holiday is especially significant, as it will be his daughter’s first Christmas.

“She’s turning six months old, and we’re all so excited,” DJ Sabby says.

The family has decided to spend Christmas away from home, making this season even more memorable.