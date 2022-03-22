Joburg comedy festival returns right on time

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Local comedians are doing what they do best; finding comedic and funny moments during the toughest times and the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) is back just in time.

As the country battles with fuel hikes, a pending world war and an ongoing pandemic, many of us need some sort of comedic relief and (JICF) founder Takunda Bimha says the festival will continue featuring one of the best comedy lineups this year.

During a question-and-answer session with The Citizen, Bimha gave more details on the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) happening this week.

Q&A with Takunda Bimha, founder of The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF)

Question: When the decision was made to do a mini JICF last year, was it in hopes to have the full comedy festival in 2022?

Answer: By late last year, the comedy industry had gone for almost two years with very little in the form of live stand-up being performed anywhere. We managed to secure some funding from the Department of Arts and Culture and decided to put together a small festival that would provide some comic relief to bring some levity and laughter to talent and audiences given all the dark and tough times that we had all been experiencing.

It was incredibly well-received and served to show that the industry and audiences alike are raring to get back to live comedy again.

Q: Could you tell us about the comedy lineup, we see some of our favourite stand-up acts such as Jason Goliath, Chris Forrest, Tats Nkonzo and Mpho Popps.

Can you give us the thought process of choosing some of these acts and the younger comedians, who we may not be aware of?

A: JICF has always been a proud celebration of the rich tapestry of stand-up comedy that we have in South Africa. So when we put together lineups of local acts – we always want to make sure that all types of different styles and forms of stand up are represented. That diversity is always represented in the manner in which we curate the shows.

Further to that, we also look to include comedians across the spectrum – from the heavyweight and established comedians, right across to up-and-coming talent that we feel that audiences need to see.

When we add continental and international talent that we feel local audiences will enjoy, it makes it a very compelling international comedy festival in the truest sense.

Q: The African acts confirmed so far include Salvado from Uganda, Q Dube (Zimbabwe) and Akau Jambo. Do we have the names of the rest of the African comedians that audiences can expect?

A: Given that we are still fresh from being taken off the red list and also that comedians are starting to travel again now, we’ve only gone with those continental acts for now but going forward, will build back to the quota of continental and international talent that we used to book before the pandemic.

Q: Follow up: And how did JICF decide which African comedians to showcase and what could we expect from them?

A: The three comedians we’ve chosen for this year’s edition are not only friends and big supporters of the festival but they have all been incredibly well-received whenever they’ve come out to perform in South Africa. We are very excited that they will be joining us again this year and we can’t wait to put them in front of our audiences once more!

Q: The pandemic hit the arts and culture community hard, how does supporting festivals such as these help artists and at the same time help ourselves?

A: Festivals are a great way for the industry to come together in celebration of the art form and also serves as a great platform for all the talent involved to showcase their talent and abilities to a broader audience than normal.

So beyond the financial benefits that artists can enjoy in participating, there is considerable marketing and PR value for their respective brands which will also assist with other career opportunities and platforms going forward.

To this end – we are very honoured and privileged to have the department of arts and culture as one of our main funders for the festival and would like to believe that this is a ringing endorsement of what the property does for the industry.

Q: The JICF is in partnership with SABC2, will the shows be aired on the broadcaster?

A: Yes, there will be five shows from the festival that will be shot and packaged for broadcast on SABC 2. This is very exciting for us because it means through them as a partner, we are able to take the content from the festival and have it beamed to a broader audience all over the country beyond just our in-person patrons in Johannesburg. It really does expand our footprint in a very significant way, a great development for our growing festival.

The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) will occur at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton and the Theatre on The Square from Thursday, 24 March to Tuesday, 29 March. A limited amount of tickets are left.