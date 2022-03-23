MacG scammed into thinking he could meet Tom Cruise

Lethabo Malatsi

During a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, MacGyver Mukwevho and his co-host Solomzi ‘Sol’ Phenduka shared their experience of how a chiller – a fan of Podcast and Chill – scammed them into travelling to a ‘meeting’ with famous Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

According to MacG, a fan of the podcast contacted them after they mentioned wanting to meet Tom Cruise while he is filming a movie in South Africa.

The host further explained that the man told the crew’s booking manager that he was able to make it ‘possible’ for them to meet the astounding actor since he (the man) works for the Mpumalanga Tourism Agency.

The man told them that the agency was working closely with Tom Cruise and his Mission Impossible 8 production team as he was in the province filming on location.

MacG and Sol then labelled themselves gullible and dubbed the man “The Chiller Swindler” after the recent Netflix series The Tinder Swindler.

In hindsight, the crew also admitted there were too many red flags.

Watch MacG and Sol recap their scam experience:

Red flags

According to the crew, the fact that they had to drive another four hours after initially arriving in Nelspruit was the first red flag in this situation.

They were met with the excuse that the production setting was a bit further than they were initially told.

Sol said the second red flag came when one of the production team members asked Sol “what do you do”, which he says came as a surprise to him and the crew as they thought they were invited to set.

Twitter users had a field day after hearing how a ‘chiller’ scammed podcaster MacG and his crew earlier this year.

Reactions

“Whoever scammed MacG and Sol, I’ve got only [one] thing to say to that guy. Ukhohlakele [you’re evil],” one tweep said in reaction to the Tom Cruise scam story.

What killed me is the chiller was excited to spend time with them , mzuzu Sol was pissed ????— Rakza (@SOMAMorake) March 22, 2022

“I was ended by the part where they had to fake their job description; I’m sure Sol felt like a bag of weed when they tried smuggling them in,” another chiller joked.

“Everyone wants to jump the queue in South Africa. Business success is about who you know or who you bribe. I can’t believe these boys are angry that they got scammed when they were clearly chasing a fraudulent transaction,” another social media user speculated.