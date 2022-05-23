WATCH: Zozi Tunzi’s power collaboration post-Miss Universe

Thahasello Mphatsoe

Lux is notorious for collaborating with some of the most beautiful women internationally and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi says her collaboration with the brand is about power and femininity,

During the photoshoot with Lux, The Citizen was on location at Rosemary Hill, Pretoria, to capture the moment as the set was filled with pink and fragranced white roses – nothing short of empowering feminine energy.

Zozibini, who is the longest-reigning Miss Universe, was announced the new face of Lux in September.

She says when it comes to brand collaboration, it’s important she works with a brand that aligns with her morals and what she stands for.

“What I want to come across with this collaboration is for women to see these pictures and feel empowered.”

Before Zozibini, Nandi Madida was the former face of Lux. “I see them empowering black women. Black women were never at the forefront of beauty and luxury,” says Zozi.

Historically black African women have not always been aligned with the Eurocentric view of luxury and beauty. “It is important to see brands such as Lux helping in moving representation forward.”

“I think it’s incredible to see us moving forward and saying, here we are, as black women, equally beautiful, equally incredible,” she adds.

WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi on brand partnerships

Zozi’s reign has been marked by challenging beauty stereotypes and prejudice faced by women globally. Yet, since her Miss Universe reign came to an end, she has not stopped in her fight to challenge other issues faced by women globally, including GBV issues.

Zozibini is currently working with UN Women on a HeForShe project where they are mobilising men to come on board with women to help bridge the gap in gender-based issues. “It’s not just a woman’s problem, but everyone’s problem,” says Zozi.

She is also a part of a group of African women, called the NALA feminist collective, which encourages women on high platforms from across the continent to use their voices to make a positive change and impact.

In recent years Lux has also positioned itself behind many social injustices.

“That is very important, and that’s how the partnership came about. Everything made so much sense to me,” says Zozi. “It was incredible to see their work with women like Caster Semenya.”

ALSO READ: ‘The Woman King’: Zozi Tunzi gets first acting role

In April last year, Lux launched a campaign for Caster Semenya, #IStandWithCaster, showing support for the renowned South African Olympic gold medallist in her fight to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics after being banned in 2019. Zozibini says she hopes that this collaboration will help empower the next generation of women to come through.

“I think that kind of message is very important because young people need to see their faces reflected in their heroes.”