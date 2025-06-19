Microneedling for better skin

Most people need between six and twelve treatments to make real progress, depending on the condition and the depth of the needle.

It’s an ouch. Almost like when you’re being needled for a tattoo. But microneedling is used for a different kind of aesthetic enhancement.

It’s a treatment that’s growing in popularity and promises smoother, firmer, and more even-toned skin, said somatologist and microneedling practitioner Hera Hall of Heavenly Healing.

Hall said that microneedling is a minimally invasive treatment. Fine needles are used to puncture the skin with tiny, controlled injuries that trigger the body’s natural healing process. This boosts collagen and elastin production, two of the key ingredients for skin that hold their shape, tone, and smoothness. While most treatments are focused on the face, microneedling can be used on the neck, back, stomach, and legs. It’s especially popular for tackling stretch marks, acne scars, pigmentation, and dull or ageing skin.

Hall said that she used herself and her mom as guinea pigs before practising. “It worked for me until I fell pregnant again,” she said. “Then the pigmentation came back. And she did it again.” As for her mother, she wrapped up her treatments too soon the first time around. “It’s not something you can do once and forget. If you’re not consistent, you won’t see results.”

A single session could yield results

Hall said that people sometimes experience miracles in a single session. That’s not how it works, she said. Deeper issues like scars take longer. Shallower concerns like uneven skin tone might improve faster. But collagen production takes time, and the skin needs to heal in between. Most people need between six and twelve treatments to make real progress, depending on the condition and the depth of the needle. “And then there’s the aftercare,” she said. “It matters.”

“It’s also not the most pleasant sensation,” she said. “Like a tattoo, especially over bony areas.” Numbing cream helps take the edge off, but the mental build-up is often worse than the actual pain. The procedure usually lasts between 15 minutes and an hour. Afterwards, the skin is red, sometimes a bit swollen, but makeup to cover up is usually the best remedy. Sun, however, is the enemy. “No sun until it heals,” she said.

Also Read: Skin self-care during pregnancy

She has worked on many different areas and concerns on and all over the body, but her favourites are moms. “I love working with women who’ve been through pregnancy. The skin takes a knock with stretch marks, loose patches, and pigmentation. It’s rewarding to help them feel good about themselves again.” Men are slowly catching on, too. “It’s not just for women,” she said. “But a lot of men still think skincare isn’t for them. Skin doesn’t care about gender.”

Skin doesn’t care about gender

Before treatment, a full consultation is done. “We check skin type, discuss goals, and take a proper history.” A numbing cream is applied and left to sit before the actual needling begins. Whether with a handheld roller or a motorised device, the needles do their work. Some leave with a glow. Others leave red and blotchy. But for most, the changes come with time and care.

And microneedling is not just cosmetic. According to a report by the Cleveland Clinic in the United States, it’s also used to treat medical conditions such as alopecia and excessive sweating. Some researchers are even exploring microneedling patches to deliver medication and vaccines through the skin.

However, not everyone should be microneedling. The Cleveland Clinic noted that people with eczema, psoriasis, active acne, or those undergoing medical treatments like chemotherapy need to check with a healthcare provider first. Some individuals with darker skin tones or a tendency to develop raised scars should also proceed with caution. “A patch test is a must if you’re unsure, just to be safe,” said Hall.

A personal search at first

Her own interest in microneedling came after qualifying as a somatologist. It started as a personal search for answers. “My mom pushed me into somatology when I was younger,” she said. “She thought I’d be good with people.”

That part was right, but what kept her in the aesthetics business was more personal. Her own skin wasn’t great, and neither was her mom’s. This, looping back, is where self-testing started after learning the techniques. “It helped us both in the end when we stuck to treatments” she said. “Then it became about helping others.”

Now Read: Expert reveals the natural beauty revolution taking over