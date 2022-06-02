PICS: Sports viewing parties are back with a bang in the heart of Tshwane

Lerato Maimela

It has been just over two years since the first Covid-19 lockdown, and since then, the world of events has changed drastically to ensure that it is in accordance to all the pandemic regulations and protocols.

With every waking day, normality seems to be restored, and the social events industry is coming back in full swing.

We got the chance to witness the iconic UEFA Champions League Final football game between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Viewing Party hosted by the fully black owned and creative experiential company, Pavilion Dreams, from the FinTech Campus Rooftop, Pretoria East.

The Viewing Party sought to bring sports enthusiasts together to celebrate the comeback of a major social activity fixture, and that is exactly what took place.

Upon arrival, the hosts of the event showed us to the best seats in the house, where we had direct viewing of the football game while being mesmerized by the stunning sunset views of Pretoria East.

We were offered delicious sundowner drinks as the DJ played some popular old school hip hop jams to set the mood for the chilled evening all patrons were about to experience.

Delicious and refreshing drinks. Picture: Supplied

Well before kick off, we were offered a short and sweet menu created by Bogus Bites which had the mouthwatering “Da Shmoke” chicken burgers with French fries, as well as the crispy and flavourful chicken wings called “Shmoke Lephuka”.

The Viewing Party was a different and exciting way for patrons to experience a football match, but also gave patrons the highly-missed and exhilarating social experience of rubbing shoulders with others while mingling and networking over delicious food and drinks.

The dates for the next Viewing Party events hosted by Pavilion dreams have not been announced yet, but the team says they will be hosting instalments across all disciplines.

The events will be open to the public.

“The Viewing Party is here to stay and we are looking forward to releasing the dates for the next instalments across all sporting disciplines.

“The next events are set to be open to the public and we’re excited and ready to start welcoming bigger crowds.”

Here are some pictures from the UEFA Champions League Final viewing party:

UEFA Champions League viewing party. Picture: Supplied

UEFA Champions League viewing party. Picture: Supplied

UEFA Champions League viewing party. Picture: Supplied

Football fan delighted with Real Madrid’s last minute score. Picture: Supplied

UEFA Champions League viewing party. Picture: Supplied