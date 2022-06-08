WATCH: Underground electronic music booming in the suburbs

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Clubbing has a stigma that it’s for the youth and that when you hit the thirties, it’s time to hang up those shorts and muscle tank tops to the “kids”. However, in the middle of Arbour Cafe, everybody is welcome to this party.

In the heart of the lush suburb of Birdhaven, Johannesburg, Arbour Cafe and Courtyard transforms every first Thursday of the month into an underground electronic dance haven in the middle of an apartment building.

Hosted by Larry Hodes and Josh Simon, the two share years’ worth of experience in the restaurant industry and they have honestly ticked the boxes for the targeted market for this venture. Firstly, locals don’t have to travel far for a good club experience and drinks flow the entire night. The service and food aren’t an afterthought either.

Hodes and Simon have collaborated with Lior Goldstein, aka DJ GOLD, to give the open-air courtyard an electronic experience since the beginning of this year.

For the entrepreneurs, it’s another way to create revenue stream for the restaurant and to use the space in the Courtyard in creative ways.

WATCH: Underground electronic music booming at Arbour Cafe

DJ Gold told The Citizen he started Djing during the initial stages of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We decided to launch First Thursdays as an underground music event, it has become a fantastic event and an opportunity for people in the northern suburbs to come out and have some fun in a relaxed setting and listen to upcoming DJs.”

Nevada Raizka, aka DJ Young Ice from Arbour Cafe, adds they have a diverse range of DJs performing every month and it’s a good way to let your hair down.

When we last visited, it included a majority female line-up with the sounds of DJ Tenoceans Ash, Nina and DJ Gold.

With the music and vibes good, the First Thursday Menu aptly satisfies the appetite while people dance the night away. The small plates range from delicious mini spinach feta and walnut triangles, halloumi fingers, roast beef and beetroot falafel.

And if you have a bigger appetite, the mains are scrumptious. From grilled chicken with lemon and garlic sauce to a juicy wagyu beef burger with onion confit, this is a great way to satisfy your appetite with some good sounds.