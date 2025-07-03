Inside the must-attend marquees at the 2025 Durban July

The countdown to the Durban July has officially begun - and this year it’s all about celebrating the Marvels of Mzansi.

The Durban July, held at the legendary Greyville Racecourse, brings together horse racing thrills, homegrown style, gourmet flavours and an all-star lineup of live acts.

But the real action is inside the premium marquees.

From golden arches to sparkling queens, here’s your insider guide to the hottest marquee experiences that are setting Durban’s social scene ablaze.

The Hollywoodbets Premium Marquee

Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025. Picture: Supplied

Welcome to the Hollywoodbets Marquee, the pulsating heart of the action at Greyville. True to the theme Marvels of Mzansi, this venue serves up the ultimate mix of tradition and trend, wrapped in vibrant South African flair.

Set against a backdrop of thrilling horse races and showstopping fashion, guests can indulge in a bar experience while enjoying a selection of Mzansi-inspired gourmet cuisine. The flavours are bold, the cocktails even more daring, and the atmosphere electric.

Durban July 2025. Picture: supplied

But that’s just the beginning.

Expect live performances from top-tier South African talent, featuring a diverse range of genres, from Afro-pop to amapiano. This marquee isn’t just where the elite gather; it’s where the soul of the Durban July shines brightest.

JC Le Roux Marquee

The JC Le Roux Marvellously You Marquee. Picture: Supplied

At the JC Le Roux Marvellously You Marquee, main character energy isn’t suggested – it’s required.

Step through a golden floral arch into a dazzling sanctuary of sparkling wine, couture glamour and curated experiences. From plush lounges in gold and red to a Sparkle Walk runway complete with LED walls and paparazzi-style photo ops, this is a celebration of you, bold, radiant, unforgettable.

Raise a glass at the gold-accented bars, enjoy a sparkling wine masterclass, and let the rhythm move you with live performances from The Muses and Langa Mavuso.

T he JC Le Roux marquee. Picture: Supplied

And don’t miss the Sparkling Queens, who’ll have you dancing your way through the day with high-energy performances and joy in motion.

Highlight moment: The hourly Sparkle Walk, where guests strut their stuff and get cheered like fashion royalty.

Saso’s brunch marquee

Saso’s brunch marquee. Picture: Supplied

Entrepreneur and DreamTeam co-founder Saso (Lusaso Ngcobo) is back with a bigger, better Brunch Marquee, themed Cradle of Marvels.

Think Afrocentric luxe meets curated urban culture.

This year’s headline act? Mandisi Dyantyis, the jazz virtuoso behind hits like NguMama and Molo Sisi. He’ll be joined by the likes of Zee Nxumalo, Oscar Mbo, Scott Maphuma, and DJ Merlon, promising a genre-blending sonic journey.

Beyond the music, it’s also about meaning. Saso’s team has hired dozens of young locals from Durban, creating job opportunities and skills development in production and hospitality.

“We strive to offer something fresh and exciting every year,” says Saso. “And nothing unites us better than music.”

Moments to watch

The Durban July. Picture: Supplied

Trackside glam: Don’t skip the fashion at the finish line, this year’s Marvels of Mzansi theme is bringing out the best in cultural couture.

Afrobeat sundowners: Some marquees will feature open-air DJ sets, perfect for the golden hour.

Photo-worthy decor: From LED photo walls to themed lounges, every marquee is made for your Instagram feed.

From luxurious lounges to youth-driven energy, the 2025 Durban July marquees are more than VIP experiences; they’re cultural moments.

Whether you’re toasting with bubbles at JC Le Roux, grooving to Mandisi Dyantyis at Saso’s Brunch, or celebrating the beat of South Africa at the Hollywoodbets Marquee, you’re not just attending – you’re part of the magic.