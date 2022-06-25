DStv Mzansi Choice Awards – ‘The Wife’ actors, Lawerence and Makhadzi win big

Sandisiwe Mbhele

DStv’s biggest night, the Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards (MVCA) which celebrates the best in television, movies, music and media personalities occurred on Saturday evening.

Hosted at Sun Arena Times Square in Tshwane, the Dstv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards had the biggest stars in the country dressed in their best black-tie attire.

Big Brother Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka played host and broadcast live on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161.

The award ceremony returned after a two-year hiatus and the attention is happily back on the red carpet. This has been shown by the large interest in Bridgerton’s South Africa launch and that of Shomax’s Real Housewives of Lagos.

Host with the most Maleka had a good night as he was voted Favourite TV presenter. The entire award show is voted by the public and voting closed on 11 June 2022.

Lights, camera & action!



One thing about our TV presenters is that they stay ready!



A huge congratulations to @Lawrence_Maleka for taking the Favourite TV Presenter #DStvMVCA. pic.twitter.com/CVeLceXw7y— DStv (@DStv) June 25, 2022

The break-out star of Showmax The Wife, Kwenzo Ngcobo (Nqoba) was voted Favourite Rising Star.

The DMVCAs seek to honour the top achievers who have made their mark over the past two years in television, radio, music, sports and comedy.

ALSO READ: Makhadzi leads nominations as DStv’s Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards returns

Artists who performed included Mskai, Sun EL Musician, Tuks Senganga, Nomfundo Moh, Kamo Mphela, Boohle and Pabi Cooper. There were also appearances by Boity, Somizi and Thando Thabethe.

One of the talking points of the night was Shimza making a special shoutout to his partner Athi Geleba. If you recall the DJ defended Geleba, Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency for justifying the R15 million stadium saga in October last year.

Connie Ferguson walked away with Favourite Personality.

The Favourite Personality #DStvMVCA is sponsored by @kiasouthafrica!



A big congratulations goes to @Connie_Ferguson on her win tonight. pic.twitter.com/5int7CELom— DStv (@DStv) June 25, 2022

Here is the list of DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards winners:

Favourite Song

Winner: Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama

Favourite TV Presenter

Winner: Lawrence Maleka

Favourite Comedian

Winner: Skhumba Hlophe

Favourite Rising Star

Kwenzo Ngcobo

Favourite Radio Personality

Winner: Selbeyonce

Favourite Actor

Winner: Abdul Khoza

Favourite Actress

Winner: Sannah Mchunu

Favourite Music Artist/Group

Winner: Makhadzi

Favourite DJ

Winner: Shimza

Favourite Sports Personality:

Winner: Rassie Erasmsus

Favourite Personality

Winner: Connie Ferguson