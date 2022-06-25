DStv Mzansi Choice Awards – ‘The Wife’ actors, Lawerence and Makhadzi win big

DStv’s biggest night, the Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards (MVCA) which celebrates the best in television, movies, music and media personalities occurred on Saturday evening.
Hosted at Sun Arena Times Square in Tshwane, the Dstv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards had the biggest stars in the country dressed in their best black-tie attire.
Big Brother Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka played host and broadcast live on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161.
The award ceremony returned after a two-year hiatus and the attention is happily back on the red carpet. This has been shown by the large interest in Bridgerton’s South Africa launch and that of Shomax’s Real Housewives of Lagos.
Host with the most Maleka had a good night as he was voted Favourite TV presenter. The entire award show is voted by the public and voting closed on 11 June 2022.
The break-out star of Showmax The Wife, Kwenzo Ngcobo (Nqoba) was voted Favourite Rising Star.
The DMVCAs seek to honour the top achievers who have made their mark over the past two years in television, radio, music, sports and comedy.
Artists who performed included Mskai, Sun EL Musician, Tuks Senganga, Nomfundo Moh, Kamo Mphela, Boohle and Pabi Cooper. There were also appearances by Boity, Somizi and Thando Thabethe.
One of the talking points of the night was Shimza making a special shoutout to his partner Athi Geleba. If you recall the DJ defended Geleba, Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency for justifying the R15 million stadium saga in October last year.
Connie Ferguson walked away with Favourite Personality.
Here is the list of DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards winners:
Favourite Song
Winner: Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama
Favourite TV Presenter
Winner: Lawrence Maleka
Favourite Comedian
Winner: Skhumba Hlophe
Favourite Rising Star
Kwenzo Ngcobo
Favourite Radio Personality
Winner: Selbeyonce
Favourite Actor
Winner: Abdul Khoza
Favourite Actress
Winner: Sannah Mchunu
Favourite Music Artist/Group
Winner: Makhadzi
Favourite DJ
Winner: Shimza
Favourite Sports Personality:
Winner: Rassie Erasmsus
Favourite Personality
Winner: Connie Ferguson