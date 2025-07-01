How the last episode of ‘Shaka iLembe’ made Nomzambo Mbatha feel like a ‘new person’

“I experienced something on set that I’ve never physically or spiritually encountered ever,” said Mbatha about the episode.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha says the third episode of the new season of Shaka iLembe made her a new person because it was so moving.

“I experienced something on set that I’ve never physically or spiritually encountered ever,” said Mbatha, following the airing of the episode.

Fittingly titled A King Rises, the episode centres on Shaka Zulu’s coronation as the Zulu King.

Shaka’s confirmation as King also means a title change for his mother, Queen Nandi, who Mbatha portrays.

In the episode, Nandi officially becomes Queen Mother, a title previously held by Queen Mthaniya, Shaka’s paternal grandmother, portrayed by Sthandiwe Kgoroge.

Shaka iLembe episode highlights

“I will probably never be able to speak out for a long time…” said Mbatha about the emotions she experienced.

“Watching this episode made me even more emotional with every single frame we shot. I literally want to cry writing this.”

Queen Nandi is Shaka’s strongest ally, advisor, and protector. In the latest episode, Queen Nandi is physically restrained from trying to help Shaka, who embarks on a spiritual journey before ascending the throne.

The journey is one that is taken by a person ascending the throne without the help of anyone. In the episode, Nandi fights doubt and an internal mother’s concern about her child, but soon realises that this is Shaka’s journey to take.

Nomzamo Mbatha, the Global Citizen

Meanwhile, as viewers enjoyed the episode, the 34-year-old Mbatha was in Sevilla, Spain, to host the Global Citizen NOW event.

The event highlighted the urgent need for investments in renewable energy across Africa and transformative investments in development finance.

“From President Pedro Sanchez in attendance, sharing the stage with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to having other world leaders and activists in the room was truly an incredible experience,” said Mbatha.

