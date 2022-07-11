WATCH: ‘Wasn’t a diss’ says Cassper Nyovest on his lyrics about Focalistic

Lerato Maimela

Refiloe Phoolo, commonly known as Cassper Nyovest, has had to explain himself to the public after he made a controversial remark about South African rapper and songwriter, Lethabo ‘Focalistic’ Sebetse, on his new song.

On the latest music offering, featuring the late Ricky Rick, Cassper Nyoves makes reference to the influence that he has had on many South African musicians, naming Focalistic as one of them.

“Inspired everyone of you niggas including Foca,” said Nyovest in the song Ooh Aah.

Many of his fans and followers speculated that the lyrics may have been a diss to Focalistic, considering that both artists made a song together, some time in 2019, before the Ke Star hitmaker blew up on an international level.

Taking to Instagram to respond to the allegations and speculations, Focalistic confirmed that he was once inspired by Cassper Nyovest as an upcoming artist, but also made it clear that inspiration cannot be invoiced or reimbursed.

Focalistic responds to Cassper Nyovest's diss on Ooh Aah pic.twitter.com/4gqWSPjRhw— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 8, 2022

Focalistic also made reference to his successful career by stating that he now spends most of his time doing international tours, and that Nyovest should be the one to draw some inspiration from him.

Responding to Focalistic’s clap back, Nyovest said that his lyrics on his new song were not meant to be taken as a diss, and that he meant to say that he was proud to have inspired a great artist such as Focalistic, who is currently doing well for himself.

Wasn't a diss. All I meant was that I was proud to have inspired an artist like him who is flourishing like he is. He said it himself that he was inspired by me so it was nothing new but now shit's weird now. He should've responded with a song if he wanted to take it there. https://t.co/2usVjMn78t— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 9, 2022

“Wasn’t a diss. All I meant was that I was proud to have inspired an artist like him who is flourishing like he is,” said Nyovest.

Nyovest also said that Focalistic should have responded to the track by releasing his own diss track, instead of taking it to social media.

“He said it himself that he was inspired by me so it was nothing new but now shit’s weird now. He should’ve responded with a song if he wanted to take it there,” said Nyovest.