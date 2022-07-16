Historic: Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Supranational 2022

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane made the country proud when she was crowned Miss Supranational 2022 on Friday evening.

The pageant took place tonight at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland, where Chanique Rabe of Namibia crowned her successor. Mswane was considered amongst the favourites on the big day and went up against 69 beauty queens across the world.

Mswane impressed from the preliminary stages all the way to the end. In the final round of judges’ questions, she was asked, “why do people feel like losing things that they do not have?”

Answering profoundly she replied she used to suffer from losing things that she didn’t have because “it stems from the fear of perfection or pressures of the world and trying to seek for happiness you don’t have.

ALSO READ: Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane gears up for Miss Supranational finale

“People suffer from being discontent with what they have, I think we need to change our mentality. An attitude of gratitude is something we should instil every day.”

This was one of the many factors that sealed the deal for Mswane, as the announcement was made an emotional Mswane took her crowning moment, walking to a cheering crowd.

Miss Thailand Praewwanich Ruangthong came in second.

Congratulations to our Miss Supranational 2022 @Lalela_lali ????????????



Once again history has been made ????????



We can’t contain our excitement! We are so proud of you @Lalela_lali . You’ve represented our nation in its fullness. ????#LalelaMswane #MissSupranational2022 pic.twitter.com/HbKQ4F73C9— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 15, 2022

Mswane said after the pageant: “I am overwhelmed; at the moment it still feels surreal. I am deeply thankful to all the amazing people who have supported and uplifted me, I couldn’t have done it without them. I want to thank the organisers of Miss Supranational, the Polish people, all my fellow contestants, the Miss South Africa Organisation and my South African fans. This title is not mine alone, it is South Africa’s victory.”

Miss South Africa Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil said they were very proud of Mswane and that she deserved to win Miss Supranational 2022.

“South Africa and we can’t wait to see what she is going to achieve on the international stage.”

People flocked on social media to congratulate the new Miss Supranational.

HISTORY WAS MADE TONIGHT!!!



1. FIRST black woman to win Miss Supranational

2. FIRST South African to win Miss Supranational

3. FIRST Miss South Africa to place top 3 at 2 international pageants

4. FIRST Miss Supranational to wear the Ricardo crown.#MissSupranational2022 pic.twitter.com/2aPxG5PUG1— K. (@karaabo_) July 15, 2022