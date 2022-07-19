Scorpion Kings release stellar line-up for curated concert this Friday

Citizen Reporter

Music duo, Scorpion Kings, made up of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small’s long-awaited concert now has an impressive lineup to match fans’ excitement.

The duo first collaborated in July 2019, when they released their first album titled Scorpion Kings. They have had a number of projects such as Piano Hub and The Return of the Scorpion Kings which debuted amid much fanfare.

The duo’s concert was initially announced in early 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concert, Scorpion Kings LIVE, will take place this Friday at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.

The pair has released plenty of hits over the last two years including Asibe Happy, Hello and Funu.

Scorpion Kings LIVE is expected to be three hours long and the DJs have chosen a grand lineup to share the stage with them. From Amapiano, Hip Hop and House, attendees are spoilt for choice.

Scorpion Kings LIVE full lineup:

DJ Maphorisa

Blxckie

Ami Faku

Msaki

Nkosazana Daughter

Kamo Mphela

Mas Musiq

Aymos

Young Stunna

Toss

Felo Le Tee

Myztro

Bontle Modiselle

Nicole Elocin

Nia Pearl

Daliwonga

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa were recently in Europe, performing to packed crowds. Kabza was in London, England where Amapiano has been well received in the country, with other local artists booked and performing in sold-out venues.

DJ Maphorisa shared that he was on stage with Nigerian artist Wiz Kid, posting pictures of them when they were younger and making music.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at Ticketpro outlets including any Super Spar, or selected Jet, Edgars and CNA stores nationwide. Prices range from R290 – R490.

Ticket holders from the previous show can exchange their tickets for the new date, as these are still valid.