Community Chat: Does blocking roads in protest help?

Is blocking roads in protest an effective way of getting your grievances across? This is the debate that has resurfaced after reports of a scholar transport driver stopping traffic in Mbali, KwaZulu-Natal this week.

According to The Witness, the drivers barricaded a turn-off in the area with burning tyres and broken bottles.

They are upset at being fined by police for not having permits and having their vehicles impounded.

Dozens of students were left stranded as protests continued.

