WATCH: Elderly woman nabbed for swatting ANC election poster

The elderly woman appears to be walking home from the shops when she encounters a poster of the ANC presidential candidate pinned to tree.

Police have warned the public that removing election posters is considered vandalism. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

An elderly woman could find herself in trouble after an innocuous display of political dissatisfaction.

A video of the lady swinging her crutch to dislodge a poster of President Cyril Ramaphosa has reached the attention of police.

Sasolburg police are investigating the incident after it was reported for contravening election posters regulations.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele confirmed that the matter will be placed before the director of public prosecutions, who will make a decision on whether to pursue the case.

“The South African Police Service in the Free State can confirm that we are aware of a video making rounds showing an elderly woman busy tempering with election posters, an incident which is reported to have taken place in the vicinity of Sasolburg.”

“As a result, a case in terms of Electoral Act, Act 73 of 1998, which prohibits the unlawful removal and defacing of poster published by a registered party, was registered at Sasolburg SAPS,” stated Makhele.

Police reminded the public that removal of election posters is considered vandalism and urged the public to respect the democratic process.

“Let us remember that respecting the electoral process and political expression is crucial for a healthy democracy,” concluded Makhele.

In most large metros across the country, nailing election posters to trees is not permitted.

ANC in Fezile Dabi region calls on immidiate arrest of Gogo, who was seen on trending video removing ANC Posters in Sasolburg. Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/cxkX8H299y — Joseph Mokoaledi (@JosephMoko25178) May 16, 2024

Argument over ANC poster in Parkhurst

A similar incident occurred in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs when a woman filmed a man removing an ANC poster.

After being confronted, the man claimed he was helping the party by displaying the poster in his car.

ANC regional spokesperson Masilo Serekele stated that the posters cost the party R45 each, and with 300 000 printed, come at a considerable cost.

Rules for election posters

The City of Cape Town and the City of Ekurhuleni reminded parties of the rules within their metros.

In Cape Town, one poster per street light is allowed, with no posters allowed on traffic lights, electrical boxes, road signs, walls, trees, rocks or natural features.

Ekurhuleni have the same allocation for street lights, but must be done with a suitable cord rather than metal clamps or wire.

The metro added that posters cannot be nailed to trees and need to be placed at least 50m from an intersection.