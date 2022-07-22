RoastOfKhanyi review – Khanyi Mbau can take a joke but she can’t tell one

Kaunda Selisho

“Prepare to be triggered” – that’s the tagline for the upcoming Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau and after having been present for the recording of the Showmax special, I am inclined to agree.



Not because I was necessarily triggered by any of the jokes told on the evening, but it is possible to see how some viewers might be.

An estimated 2 000 people filled the seats at the Teatro at Montecasino for the first time since the pandemic to watch a random assortment of panellists honour South African icon Khanyi Mbau by making fun of her.

Some of the people selected to be on the roast panel include the likes of radio personality Sol Phenduka, national treasure Sello Maake Ka Ncube and Hip Hop’s baddest baddie Nadia Nakai.

They were joined by comedy royalty and actress Celeste Ntuli, award-winning radio host SelBeyonce Mkhize, seasoned broadcast personality and entrepreneur Tbo Touch, Cape Town’s favourite rapper YoungstaCPT and crime-busting investigative TV stalwart Devi Sankaree Govender.

South African comedy icon John Vlismas even agreed to briefly pop out of a comfortable retirement to add his signature flavour of dark and no-holds-barred comedy to the festivities which were overseen by Roastmaster Mpho Popps.

Upon hearing that Khanyi would be the subject of his year’s roast, potential viewers shared their concerns about how predictable and one-note some of the jokes would be and to be honest, a lot of them were. However, the overall tone of the roast was enough to make you overlook the drier parts of the roast and the jokes you just can’t bring yourself to laugh at.



Panellists that failed to deliver include Tbo Touch and Sol Phenduka, and while expectations were low for Tbo Touch’s sense of humour, the same cannot be said for Sol who is considered to be the funnier half of Podcast and Chill With MacG.



Sol’s set was not all bad, however, he may have leaned a little too hard on the crutch of his punny sense of humour for his set.

Comedian Celeste Ntuli brought the house down with a set delivered in the style of someone who was speaking off the cuff as did broadcaster Devi and John Vlismas.

Sadly, the lady of the hour didn’t deliver for her roast of her panel which was more cringeworthy than anything. Her roast lacked the witty quips, zingers and clapbacks that had been thrown her way all evening and this was quite a disappointment considering just how witty Khanyi is.



After close to two decades in the entertainment industry, Khanyi Mbau may be a lot of things but sadly, a comedian is not one of those things. And I know she’s funny, she just failed to remind us of that last night.

The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau brought to you by Showmax is set to premiere on Comedy Central and Showmax on Monday, 8th August at 9pm CAT.



Viewers will be able to stream the uncensored and uncut version on Showmax from 15 August.

