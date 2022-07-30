2022 MTV VMAs: Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead nominations

Citizen Reporter

American cable channel MTV has unveiled the highly-anticipated nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards (VMAs) and, according to the channel, the list features artists whose cultural impact and work over the past year have transformed the music industry and created global conversations.

The list of VMAs nominees shows hip hop’s continued dominance as Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead this year’s nominations with seven each and they are closely followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six each.

Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd all come in next with five nominations each.

Considering the fact that the collaboration Industry Baby premiered live on the 2021 VMAs stage, it comes as no surprise that the song and the accompanying visuals are what scored both Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X multiple nominations.

Kendrick Lamar – on the other hand – is nominated for the first time since 2018.

According to MTV, Madonna (who reigns as the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins) becomes the only artist to be nominated in each of the VMAs five decades (1980s-2020s) with her 69th nomination for Madame X.”

Another milestone for this year’s awards includes the fact that there are 26 first-time nominees, among them; Baby Keem, MTV Push artist Gayle, Kacey Musgraves and Måneskin, all receiving multiple nods.

They’re nominated alongside Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol G, ITZY, JID, Muni Long, Tems, Wet Leg and more.

When will the 2022 VMAs air?

The 2022 VMAs will return to celebrate the biggest names in music on Sunday, 28 August at 8pm ET/PT.

Organisers promise show-stopping surprises, epic performances and a fan-filled audience live from New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center and airing across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in over 170 countries, reaching 422 million households in nearly 30 different languages.

“For the third consecutive year, the VMAs will simulcast on The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1,” said MTV.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: 10 outfits that dominated the 2018 MTV VMAs

Fans can vote for their favourites across 22 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and two all-new categories “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance,” by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, 19 August 2022.

Voting for “Best New Artist” will remain active into the show on Sunday, 28 August 2022.

Nominations for social categories including “Group of the Year” and “Song of Summer” will be announced at a later date.

Full list of 2022 VMAs nominees:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – Woman

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Olivia Rodrigo – brutal

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy On Me

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat – Woman

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lizzo – About Damn Time

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – Stay

RELATED: The hottest beauty looks at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Best new artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

PUSH Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Post Malone & The Weeknd – One Right Now

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – La Fama

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – Stay

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat – Woman

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo – traitor

Best hip-hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – From The D 2 The LBC

Future ft. Drake, Tems – WAIT FOR U

Kendrick Lamar – N95

Latto – Big Energy

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – Do We Have A Problem?

Pusha T – Diet Coke

Best rock

Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young

Jack White – Taking Me Back

Muse – Won’t Stand Down

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Shinedown – Planet Zero

Three Days Grace – So Called Life

READ: MTV VMAs 2019: The best looks from the red carpet

Best alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons x JID – Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – emo girl

Måneskin – I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE

Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots – Saturday

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – G R O W

Best Latin

Anitta – Envolver

Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó

Becky G X KAROL G – MAMIII

Daddy Yankee – REMIX

Farruko – Pepas

J Balvin & Skrillex – In Da Getto

Best RnB

Alicia Keys – City of Gods (Part II)

Chlöe – Have Mercy

H.E.R. – For Anyone

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)

The Weeknd – Out Of Time

Best K-Pop

BTS – Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

ITZY – LOCO

LISA – LALISA

SEVENTEEN – HOT

Stray Kids – MANIAC

TWICE – The Feels

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Latto – P*ssy

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Rina Sawayama – This Hell

Stromae – Fils de joie

Best Metaverse performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best longform video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – N95

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best art direction

Adele – Oh My God

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Kacey Musgraves – simple times

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Best visual effects

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Coldplay X BTS – My Universe

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – STAY

Best choreography

BTS – Permission to Dance

Doja Cat – Woman

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – Tears In The Club

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Best editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)

Olivia Rodrigo – brutal

ROSALÍA – SAOKO

Taylor Swift – All Too Well(10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – Take My Breath

READ NEXT: Zakes Bantwini leads SA Music Awards with 7 nominations