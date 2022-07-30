‘It’s theft’ – Kelis accuses Beyonce of stealing her song for ‘Renaissance’ album

Kaunda Selisho

There seems to be no love lost between musicians Beyoncé and Kelis. The latter fired off a video accusing the former of “theft” after the release of her highly celebrated Renaissance album.

In a video posted on social media, Kelis shared her frustrations about a song on Renaissance featuring an interpolation of her chart-topic classic Milkshake.

The interpolation was used on Energy, the fifth song off of the Destiny’s Child alum’s new record.

Kelis claims she was not informed of the sample ahead of time and called out both Beyoncé and celebrated producer Pharrell Williams.

Williams wrote and produced Milkshake with his producing partner Chad Hugo who joins him to make up a duo known as The Neptunes.

“Pharrell knows better. This is a direct hit at me…It’s very petty,” mused Kelis.

“I have the right to be frustrated. Why? Because no one had the human decency to call and be like, ‘Yo, would like to use your record.'”

WATCH: Kelis Says She Didn’t Know Beyoncé Sampled Her for ‘Renaissance’

Kelis further alleged that this was done “on purpose,” calling it a “very passive aggressive” move, adding that this was not the first time Beyoncé did something similar to her.

“It’s very stupid,” she said, before adding “I’m gonna say what I have to say. I don’t mince my words.”

“There are bullies and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it,” Kelis said. “I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations”

Neither Beyoncé nor Pharrell have publicly addressed the allegation or responded to requests for comment from various publications.

Renaissance is the singer’s seventh studio album and was released on July 29. It has been topping charts and trends lists since its release with many of its songs also being used in short-form video content across a range of platforms.