‘Theatre of dreams’ – Taboo Sandton closes

Citizen Reporter

A nightclub and lounge synonymous with popular night outs, DJ performances and celebrity appearances, Taboo Sandton has officially closed its doors.

Founded by the late Chris Coutroulis, the group made the announcement on their Instagram page last week.

“It is with great sadness that we have to officially announce the imminent closure of Taboo Sandton.

“As Taboo Group South Africa, we would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all our staff, partners, suppliers, artists, and the Sandton community who have supported us throughout the years,” the Taboo Group South Africa said in a statement.

Coutroulis passed away in November last year, after a long stint in hospital. He was married to former Miss South Africa Vanessa Carreira.

He also owned upmarket nightclubs such as ONYX and C, Paparazzi and The VIP Room.

“When Chris created Taboo, his vision was that it would be a place where dreams will be made. Through the years, it cemented and left an incredible mark in the club scene, fondly known as ‘the theatre of dreams,” it added.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Greenhouse Sandton announces temporary closure

Taboo Sandton thanked its customers for their support and love throughout the years. The last DJs to perform at Taboo Sandton included DJ Fresh, Lalla Hirayama and Mo Flava.

Sandton has a string of new restaurants and nightclubs open recently. One of them includes the reopening of Sankayi Restaurant and Lounge which has been rooted in Sandton nightlife since the late 1990s.

Sankayi Restaurant and Lounge has a strict no under 23’s policy after 8pm, with a smart casual dress code that needs to be adhered to.

The premium lounge moved to the buzzing precinct of Green Park Corner in Morningside, Sandton.

Founder and owner Guy-Stéphane Mwamba said they now offer a full lifestyle experience.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele