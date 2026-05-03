JMPD nabs duo for impersonation, drunk driving and illegal blue lights

A man posed as a mayoral driver while a female passenger falsely claimed to be a mayor.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has arrested two suspects in Sandton for impersonation, drunk driving and illegal use of blue lights.

The duo were handcuffed by officers on Saturday, 02 May 2026.

Blue lights

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said their arrest follows a high-profile intervention involving the misuse of emergency equipment and the impersonation of public officials.

“While conducting routine patrols at the intersection of Rivonia Road and Grayston Drive, officers from the JMPD Crime Prevention Unit (Region E) and the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) intercepted a grey Haval motor vehicle fitted with unauthorised blue lights.

“Upon being stopped, the male driver identified himself as the official driver for the Mayor of the Nala Municipality, claiming to be in the process of transporting the mayor. The female passenger supported this claim, identifying herself as the mayor and providing personal details to officers,” Fihla said.

Fake mayor

Fihla added that the officer became suspicious when a vehicle inquiry revealed that the Haval was not a state-owned vehicle but rather registered to a bank.

“Both individuals were immediately escorted to Sandton Saps for further verification. The subsequent investigation revealed that the female passenger was impersonating the Mayor of Nala Municipality.

The driver was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and in possession of illegal blue light equipment. It has been established that the driver is an alleged figure affiliated with a political party in the Free State,” Fihla said.

Charges

The driver was charged with impersonating a police official, driving under the influence (DUI), and the unlawful use of blue lights.

Fihla said the female passenger was charged with impersonation.

“They were both detained at Sandton Saps and are due to appear in court soon.”

Warning

Fihla has commended the officers for their vigilance and professional conduct, saying the misuse of blue lights is a serious offence that undermines the integrity of law enforcement and public safety.

“We remain committed to ensuring that no individual, regardless of their affiliations, is above the law,” Fihla said.