A big supporter of the arts, Redhill pulls out all the stops for RedFest

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Redhill School, in Morningside, pulled out all the stops when they hosted an extravaganza event to exhibit the best in arts and culture.

The private school hosted their annual Redhill Arts Festival, from 29-31 July, with some of the biggest names in theatre, music and the arts.

Typical of many school festivals are food stalls, clothing stalls and children’s entertainment, but there was an air of some sophistication at RedFest with theatre plays, a night market and a highly anticipated music concert.

Principal Joseph Gerassi said they returned with a bang after the Covid-19 lockdowns as a way to celebrate life, “and bringing the community back together in Joburg. What a wonderful way by spending four days on our beautiful campus”.

The performances lighted up the school grounds, as Shekhinah thrilled fans with her hits such as Back to The Beach, Suited and Let You Know. Other performances from Matthew Mole and Zinah also brought crowds to their feet.

Matthew Mole performing at Redhill Art Festival. Picture: Supplied

Gerassi says the school is a big supporter of the arts and they wanted to give back to the industry as they paid theatre directors a full salary.

“It was Redhill’s way of getting the art industry back up and running in whatever way we could.”

He further explained that even if the theatre shows weren’t fully booked they already paid the artists.

Gerassi adds that it takes about six months to organise the festival which needs a lot of funding. They were pleased when Standard Bank and FedGroup agreed to come on board and give them some sponsorship.

“I think this festival will grow and become one of the biggest festivals in the country when it comes to the arts,” he concluded.