WATCH: Wednesday Addams is spooky in new Netflix series trailer

Lerato Maimela

If comedy and horror are your most preferred movie and series genres, then the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday will have you glued to your seat.

Promising mystery, murder and mayhem, the series follows the life of a fictional character named Wednesday Friday Addams, who is the only teenage daughter of Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams.

The trailer of the thriller series starts off with Wednesday making her way to the school’s swimming pool where she meets with a group of teenage boys who have apparently been bullying her brother.

Wednesday tells the swimmers that she is the only person who has the right to torture her brother, and then drops two bags filled with piranhas into the pool to attack the swimmers.

After she gets expelled from yet another school, her parents make the decision to send her off to Nevermore Academy where she will be attending school with peers who are more like her.

In the car on the way to Nevermore, Gomez and Morticia share how they met each other at the academy, and then reassure Wednesday that she will enjoy her time at the academy, and that she may also make a few friends who understand her better.

Throughout the series, viewers will get the chance to witness Miss Addams master her psychic abilities, take part in numerous social and athletic school activities, and solve the major murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

The role of Wednesday Addams will be played by actress Jenna Ortega, and the series will feature other great actors such as Luis Guzman who will star as Gomez Addams, Wednesday’s father. Catherine Zeta-Jones who plays the role of Morticia, Wednesday’s mother and Isaac Ordonez, who is the only son in the Addams family.

Although the exact release date of the series has not yet been announced, we do know that the series is set to premier in Netflix some time in the fourth quarter of this year.