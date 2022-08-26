WATCH: Master KG’s ‘Waya Waya’ goes viral with a TikTok dance challenge

Lerato Maimela

South African musician and record producer Kgaogelo ‘Master KG’ Moagi has another smash hit that has gone viral and has joined Jerusalema’s world status.

The song is titled Waya Waya, and was featured on Master KG’s debut studio album titled “Skeleton Move” which was released in 2018.

Taking to social media, the musician shared a series of videos of people all over the world participating in the new Waya Waya dance challenge.

“Here we go again! Another challenge going crazy on TikTok lets gooooo,” said Master KG in the caption of his post.

Just like the Jerusalema dance challenge that went viral in 2020, this new dance challenge also involves a controlled group of people moving in synchronisation to the beat and rhythm of the song.

Many other videos of people around the world joining in on the challenge can be found on TikTok under the “WayaWayachallenge” and “wayawayadancechallenge” hashtags.

Taking to the comments section of the post, fans and followers of the producer shared their excitement on how much easier this dance challenge will be for them to do, because it does not require any coordinated movements.

“The best thing i’ve seen all day,” said one follower.

“This is one challenge I can do… At least it doesn’t require any coordinated movements,” said another follower.

“Lol this is fun, that’s how Jerusalema challenge go booom,” said another.

“South Africa always having a way to make me smile. I love South Africa,” said a fan.

“I definitely need to do this one with my friends,” said a follower.

Earlier in June, the record producer took to Instagram to announce that the official Jerusalema music video that was posted on YouTube, the song had reached half a billion views since it was released on 21 December 2019.

“It was all a dream! Half a billion is here,” said Master KG.