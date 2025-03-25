Master KG to appear in court over ‘Jerusalema’ copyright dispute

Master KG was first sued for copyright infringement in 2022.

Award-winning producer and artist Master KG will reportedly appear in court in November over a long-standing copyright dispute regarding his global hit Jerusalema.

DJ Charmza, real name Chris Chauke, who claims to be the original creator of the song, has been fighting a legal battle over its ownership for more than five years.

Master KG was first sued for copyright infringement in 2022. According to Sunday World, he was initially scheduled to appear in court in May 2024, but neither he nor his former record label, Open Mic Productions, made themselves available to set a trial date.

Charmza confirmed to ZiMoja earlier this week that, after extensive consultations with his legal team, the case is now ready to proceed.

The matter will reportedly be heard from 17 to 25 November 2025.

No formal agreement signed

Speaking about how the song came about, Charmza said in a statement released in 2021 that Master KG invited him to a studio in Midrand, Johannesburg, on 19 August 2019 to collaborate on a song with vocalist Nomcebo Zikode.

He said he travelled from Limpopo to Midrand, produced the beat, arranged Nomcebo’s vocals, and later returned to Limpopo — without Master KG being present during the recording session.

Charmza said he was never compensated for his work, nor was any formal agreement signed regarding the song’s production.

Fear for his safety

Charmza also told ZiMoja that he is currently in hiding, fearing for his safety.

“No one can know my whereabouts until the matter is settled. This is a big case worth over R100 million.

“I want justice and to prove that I made the song and deserve credit for my work,” he said.

