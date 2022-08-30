Sting and Imagine Dragons have same concerts dates, fans upset

Sandisiwe Mbhele

International acts are coming back in full force to perform in South Africa and the next act is legendary rocker Sting.

After the announcements of Justin Bieber and Imagine Dragons tour dates in SA, Sting is also performing more than one show.

The 13-time Grammy Award winner made the announcement on Monday that South Africa had been added to his world tour, Sting: My Songs.

Big Concerts then released dates of when tickets will officially go on sale, which will be this week, on Friday.

Did you hear⁉️ @OfficialSting is coming to SA ‼️‼️

Don't miss out, tickets go on sale Fri 2 Sep at 9 am from https://t.co/jj1YOmz9E6.



To find out more, go to https://t.co/Kp9ANGxG8I. https://t.co/gbSoa6IlGu— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) August 29, 2022

Sting is set to perform his medley of hits in Cape Town on 1 February 2023, at Grand West Arena and in Pretoria at SunBet Arena on 4 February 2023.

Ticket prices haven’t been released as yet, however, Discovery Bank account holders can purchase pre-sale tickets from 31 August.

The English musician and actor was a frontman of the new wave rock band the Police for about seven years, from 1977 to 1984. The band released several hits at that time and sold over 100 million records.

Sting would go solo in 1985, with his sound described as an infusion of rock, jazz, reggae and new age rock.

The rocker has received numerous accolades over the years, which include a Golden Globe, an Emmy and four Academy Awards nominations, creating some of the best original songs for feature films.

Some of his hit songs include Every Breath You Take, Desert Rose, Roxanne, Always on Your Side, Brand New Day, Fragile, We Dance, Fields of Gold and Englishman in New York.

The world tour, My Songs is Sting’s renditions of some of his favourite songs he has created over the last four decades.

My Songs was his 14 studio album and was released in May 2019.

Clash of the rockers

Rock band Imagine Dragons are set to have their concerts on the same dates as Sting.

The South African leg of the Imagine Dragons ‘Mercury World Tour’ will kick off in Cape Town at DHL Stadium on Wednesday 1 February 2023.

On 4 February 2023, the band will head to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. This tour marks the band’s biggest show of their career to date.

Fans realised the concert dates were the same and shared their frustrations

why the same day as Imagine Dragons ?? ???? literally a fan of both ????— chl⎊é (@wtfchIoee) August 29, 2022