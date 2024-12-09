90s earworm songs: The one-hit wonders that won’t leave our minds

Some songs from the 90s created earworms that still live rent-free in our minds, even though they only topped the charts briefly.

The 90s were filled with unforgettable songs, and some artists gave us just one big hit before they disappeared from the music scene. These one-hit wonders were played on repeat, got everyone up from their chairs, and became the soundtrack to many memories.

They also created earworms that still live rent-free in our minds. These tracks might have been on the charts briefly, but they left a lasting impression. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and relive those hits that still get us singing along.

1. ‘Macarena’ – Los del Río (1995)

Ah, the Macarena! This 1995 hit song became the party anthem of the ’90s. With its infectious beat and iconic dance moves, it had everyone, from wedding guests to sports fans, getting their groove on. Did you know the song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman named Macarena who’s having a little too much fun while her boyfriend is away?

Listen to it here:

2. ‘Mambo No. 5’ – Lou Bega (1999)

“A little bit of Monica in my life…”. The lyrics feature Lou Bega singing about his love for several women, such as Monica, Angela, and Rita. The repetitive, playful chorus and infectious melody made it a club favourite, topping the charts in multiple countries. Mambo No. 5 was nominated for a Grammy and sold millions of copies worldwide.

Listen to it here:

3. ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’ – Eiffel 65 (1999)

Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Eiffel 65 is about a person living in a world of blue, symbolising feelings of isolation and melancholy. The colour is a metaphor for being emotionally “blue” or down. The song was a commercial success worldwide. The music video features a futuristic world with animated figures. The visuals reflect the song’s sense of being in an artificial and isolating environment.

Listen to it here:

4. ‘Barbie Girl – Aqua (1997)

This track was pure bubblegum fun with its cheeky lyrics. The music video enhanced the song’s playful, colourful aesthetic, featuring the band members dressed as exaggerated versions of Barbie and Ken in a fantasy world full of plastic and over-the-top glamour.

The visuals mirrored the song’s tongue-in-cheek critique of the plastic, artificial lifestyle associated with the Barbie image. It’s a song that either makes you roll your eyes or sing loudly, “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic!”

Listen to it here:

5. ‘Scatman’s world

This infectious track blended catchy dance beats with scat singing, a vocal jazz style where the singer improvises with syllables instead of words. Scatman John famously had a speech impediment, and he used his experience to promote self-acceptance. The song’s lyrics reflect his personal story of overcoming his stutter, with lines like “I’m a Scatman!” symbolising his triumph over adversity.

Listen to it here:

6. ‘You Get What You Give’ – New Radicals (1998)

The song has an upbeat, feel-good vibe, with lyrics encouraging you to keep going. It reminds you that the energy you put out into the world comes back to you. The track quickly became a classic, even though New Radicals didn’t last long as a band. It’s still a go-to song for motivation and lifting spirits.

Listen to it here:

7. ‘Baby Got Back’ – Sir Mix-a-Lot (1992)

This playful and controversial rap track topped the charts, but Sir Mix-a-Lot never recreated its success. It has a catchy beat, and the controversial lyrics celebrate fuller figures. The song became iconic for challenging mainstream beauty standards and its memorable chorus, “I like big butts, and I cannot lie”.

Listen to it here:

8. ‘I Touch Myself’ – Divinyls (1990)

This bold and catchy hit captured attention, but the Australian band couldn’t match it with another chart-topper. The song’s lyrics reflect themes of self-love and empowerment, which were considered quite daring at the time. Chrissy Amphlett’s sensual and confident performance was key to the song’s lasting popularity.

9. ‘All Star’ – Smash Mouth (1999)

This feel-good song was everywhere, especially in movies like Shrek, but Smash Mouth never matched its success. The lyrics, “Hey now, you’re an all-star, get your game on, go play,” encourage confidence and action, making it an anthem for anyone striving to be their best.

Listen to it here:

10. ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ – Corona (1993)

Although the track dominated the charts, the Italian group struggled to follow it up. While the song’s success was largely due to its infectious melody and upbeat lyrics, the music video, with its vivid colours and high-energy dance scenes, also helped establish the track as a club classic.

