Homecoming cravings: Tyla’s first stop? [WATCH]

After six months abroad, the Johannesburg-born singer wasted no time satisfying her cravings.

Tyla Seethal performs for an exclusive crowd at the Coke Studio live experience in Sandton, Johannesburg , 4 December 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

South Africa’s pop darling, Tyla Laura Seethal – just Tyla to us – is back on home turf.

After sprinkling her magic across the globe with her killer voice and Water hit, Tyla has cemented her spot as one of Mzansi’s finest exports.

Her highly anticipated return kicked off with two major concerts: one in Cape Town on 5 December and another at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Menlyn, on 7 December.

After six months abroad, the Johannesburg-born singer wasted no time satisfying her cravings. During the first concert after her return, she revealed her first stop back home wasn’t a fancy restaurant or a cosy café; it was Chicken Licken. Proving that some tastes just hit differently, she made it clear that no international cuisine could rival the comfort of her favourite local spot.

“Guys, as soon as I got home I went to the Chicken Licken line… got some hot wings and sliders. You know the story,” she shared.

Tyla takes 2024 by storm

Tyla had an impressive year in 2024, picking up several major awards. She triumphed at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), winning Best R&B, Best Afrobeats, and Best African Artist​. She also clinched multiple awards at the South African Music Awards, including Best Pop Album, Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Best International Act.

The powerhouse artist isn’t hitting the brakes anytime soon, either. She’s gearing up to light up the stage at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on 12 December.

And she’s not stopping there! Fans can catch her rocking the iconic Coachella stage in April 2025.

NOW READ: Tyla wows fans with exclusive private concert in South Africa [WATCH]