Corona Sunsets Tour: weekend of music, nature and wellness at Nirox

Discover how the Corona Sunsets Summer Tour transformed the Cradle of Humankind with unforgettable performances and mindful relaxation.

The Corona Sunsets Summer Tour made a remarkable stop this past weekend at Nirox Sculpture Park, nestled in the awe-inspiring Cradle of Humankind.

The event exceeded expectations, offering an extraordinary fusion of music, nature and wellness.

It perfectly captured the essence of a carefree South African summer with its mix of serene landscapes, uplifting music and rejuvenating activities.

Escape experience

On Saturday, guests embarked on an unforgettable journey starting at the charming Farmhouse 58, after being transported from The Pivot Hotel in Montecasino.

The day began poolside with refreshing Coronas, setting the tone for a day of excitement and relaxation.

By lunchtime, excited festival-goers were shuttled to Nirox Sculpture Park, an outdoor gallery with stunning natural surroundings.

Top performers including Shekhinah, Manana, Langa Mavuso, DJ Bob and Bilal Da DJ brought the Mandala Stage to life.

Each performer contributed their energy, but Shekhinah’s performance and Langa Mavuso’s moving songs were particularly noteworthy.

“This has reignited my love for music festivals. The thoughtful organisation, intimate atmosphere, and connection to nature made this a standout experience. Shekhinah’s live performance and the breathtaking venue were unforgettable,” one attendee said.

‘Being closer to nature’

Speaking to The Citizen, Manana shared his philosophy on staying authentic to his artistic vision.

“I trust that people will appreciate what I’ve got to say. It’s about the journey and staying true to yourself.”

Meanwhile, Shekhinah praised the event’s connection to its audience, saying: “Corona Sunsets Fest brings the right people together. Being closer to nature here makes everything feel more connected and meaningful.”

Unwinding in Nature’s Embrace

The atmosphere was infectious — a mix of vibrant music, breathtaking surroundings, and an audience that radiated joy.

“The vibe is amazing. Nirox is beautiful, and the mix of people, drinks, and fashion is incredible. This is active relaxation at its best,” said one of the attendees at the festival.

The focus of Sunday’s schedule was mindfulness and rejuvenation.

Beginning with an optional yoga session conducted by well-known Cape Town teacher Jeanae Dumas, participants discovered inner serenity in the surroundings of Farmhouse 58.

As freeing as it is grounding, Jeanae’s style of yoga helps practitioners re-establish a connection with nature and themselves.

Furthermore, the feeling of peace was further increased by the nature walk that led to a tranquil waterfall.

Participants engaged in deep breathing exercises, mindfulness exercises, and cool plunges to create a moment of genuine calm amid life’s hectic pace.

A blend of nature and wellness

The Corona Sunsets Summer Tour was more than just an event; it’s an experience that unites people through music, nature, and shared moments of joy.

From soulful performances to mindful wellness activities, every weekend aspect was thoughtfully curated to inspire and rejuvenate.

Corona Africa’s Head of Brand Melanie Nicholson eloquently stated that: “This is how we summer.”

For those seeking a unique escape that blends vibrant entertainment with the healing power of nature, the Corona Sunsets Summer Tour is an unmissable highlight of the season. Here’s to more sunsets, more music, and more moments of magic.

