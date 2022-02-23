Joburg Ballet celebrates 21 years with ‘Evolve’

Renate Engelbrecht

Ballet dancers playing an intense, rhythmic game of chess that also happens to resemble life, a refreshing Afro-fusion performance which tells the story of journeying back home, and an exploration of the afterlife – that, and more is what Joburg Ballet’s new season, Evolve will entail.

This year, Joburg Ballet celebrates its 21st year of existence, 21 Years that certainly had its challenges, but also many successes.

The founding members, now also referred to as the Brave Six, were responsible for the start of what we know as Joburg Ballet today. Although ballet has a long history in the city of Johannesburg, Joburg Ballet’s beginnings can be traced back to the establishment of South African Ballet Theatre (SABT) in 2001. This followed the closure of the State Theatre Pretoria and its performing companies, which included The State Theatre Ballet (previously known as PACT Ballet).

Legae, Joburg Ballet. Image: Supplied

The Brave Six (Dirk Badenhorst, Kimbrian Bergh, Karen Beukes, Fiona Budd, Iain MacDonald and Angela Malan) started a company together and began to present performances. They had the determination and a supportive board, but no funding.

21 years later, the company is known as Joburg Ballet in recognition of the grant awarded to them by the City of Johannesburg since 2013. According to Joburg Ballet’s CEO, Esther Nasser, “the fact that Joburg Ballet still stands today is testimony to the commitment and dedication of the many artists, administrators and fundraisers who ensures the art of ballet survives.” She believes that Joburg Ballet will flourish as a true South African ballet company with its own identity with which the global village will want to engage.

In pictures: Joburg Ballet is back and it’s still beautiful

Evolve, Joburg Ballet’s new season

The ballet company kicks off its 21st anniversary celebrations with a brand-new season called Evolve, which was to be presented in 2021, but had been postponed due to Covid-19. This celebration of dance, with its unique costumes so true to the brand and to South Africa, will present eight performances at the Joburg Theatre from 25 March to 3 April.

The works include choreography from some of the company’s own dancers, blending the new and the classical with four ballets – three of them being world premieres – as well as a glittering showpiece from the classical repertoire.

Afterlife: Souls, Joburg Ballet. Image: Supplied

The works include:

The Afterlife: Souls, which is an introspective piece by principal dancer, Shannon Glover (who recently gave birth to a baby girl called Ava). In this slow-moving, soulful ballet, she explores the concept of death as the great equaliser.

The Game, choreographed by the talented Mario Gaglione was inspired by the parallels between the game of chess and the game of life. The black and white costumes are breathtaking, with crowns that have been 3D-printed for the king and queen. The dance itself is impressively fast and intense, beautifully portraying the unspoken truths of the game we call life.

Legae is an evocative piece by Tumelo Lekana, who says his mother’s struggle with the Coronavirus and his journey while returning home to look after her, inspired the choreography. It is a lovely fusion of classic and modern ballet, with an African flair fuelled with Shweshwe printed leotards, traditional blankets and beads.

The programme’s classic, the Grand Pas from Paquita, is ballet at its finest. Choreographed in the 19th century by Marius Petipa, creator of legendary ballet classics like The Sleeping Beauty, Paquita is being produced for Joburg Ballet by company soloist, Ivan Domiciano.

Paquita, Joburg Ballet. Image: Supplied

Says company Artistic Director, Iain MacDonald: “Joburg Ballet has provided a career detination for South African dancers and training and dance education facilities for communities across our city. We have built a company that has welcomed new choreographic voices and continue to do so as we dance into our third decade. We have upheld the great principles and traditions of classical ballet while at the same time exploring new traditions and dance styles that are shaping theatre dance in our time.”

Joburg Ballet’s Honorary Life Patron, Annzie Hancock says: “Things have changed, dancers have left to further their careers overseas and in other fields. Those who have continued to dance have been well received abroad; the reputation of their training goes before them.” She says that the more contemporary works took her a while to enjoy, “but I have now accepted that one has to move forward to survive and what impresses me is the talent within the company that we are now seeing. Dancers are being challenged to choreograph pieces of their own which are very good and exciting to watch.”

Joburg Ballet’s The Game, Evolve. Image: Supplied

The proudly South African ballet company may have evolved with the times, but they also know where their roots are. And, its bums on seats that will ensure its survival.

Bookings for Evolve are now open, with tickets available from R200 per person (or even R100 per person on Wednesday, 30 March).