kykNET Fiëstas 2022: Here are the nominees

Renate Engelbrecht

The 12th kykNET Fiëstas’ nominations have just been released, proving that the Covid-19 pandemic had no effect whatsoever on the quality of works that art festivals and artists kept producing and delivering.

In fact, it might have even served as inspiration for improvement when it comes to the visual arts, music and theatre productions.

This year’s kykNET Fiëstas boasts four categories, including Best Achievement in Visual Art, Best Music Production, Best festival Production: Theatre and Best Upcoming Artist.

Similar to previous years, the awards will also honour four industry legends for their contribution to the South African art landscape.

The four legends for this year include veteran journalist Martie Meiring, theatre master Mannie Manim, musical icon David Kramer, and world-renowned artist Conrad Theys.

“The figures that we are honouring this year at the Fiëstas didn’t just make art for the sake of themselves but for the ordinary people whose souls are fed in the theatre. Theatre helps a community to stay healthy, and we salute the theatre and festival communities for what they did themselves during Covid to keep on creating,” says Waldimar Pelser, director of kykNET channels.

The four exciting Fiësta Awards categories’ nominations are:

Best Achievement in Visual Art

Growing seed of hope (Innibos)

Liewe land! (Aardklop)

Paint/Verf (KKNK)

Progression (KKNK)

Best Music Productiton

Beauty in variation / Variation in beauty (Vrystaat Kunstefees)

David Kramer-huldeblyk: Boland tot Broadway (Woordfees)

Karnaval van die diere (Aardklop)

Zorada in orrelstemmingh (Woordfees)

Best Festival Production: Theatre

Cleanse (Vrystaat Kunstefees)

Ferine & Ferase (Woordfees)

Opdrifsel (Aardklop and KKNK)

Mannetjie (Suidoosterfees)

Best Upcoming Artist

Adelia Douw (David Kramer-huldeblyk) – Woordfees

Jodi Jantjies (Liedjiemakers) – Suidoosterfees

René Cloete (The infinite woman) – Suidoosterfees

Stephren Saayman (Mannetjie) – Suidoosterfees

The kykNET Fiëstas Awards will be recorded and broadcasted on 27 March at 20:00 on kykNET (DStv channel 144).

Presenters for the event include Stian Bam, Christo Davids, Wilhelm van der Walt and Tinarie van Wyk Loots.