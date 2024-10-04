WATCH: Springboks player Ox Nché teaches fans how to pronounce his real name

Boks player Ox Nché changes his name online and teaches supporters how to pronounce it.

Ox Nche of South Africa acknowledges the crowd after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on October 15, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

As they say ‘No DNA, just RSA!’ referring to a complete sense of South African pride, including how people are identified with their names and nicknames.

South African rugby star Retshegofaditswe ‘Tshego’ Nché is making waves, not just for his power on the field, but for his powerful message.

The Springboks prop, recently updated his name on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), urging his Springbok teammates, their families, and fans to pronounce his full name – Retshegofaditswe, which means “we are blessed”.

“You might know me as ‘Ox’, but my real name is Retshegofaditswe,” Nché said in a post quickly gaining traction. “I’ve joined the #RealMzansiNames movement, and I challenge my teammates and super fans to say my name. Can you say it??”

He also shares in a video what the people in his life call him, with fellow teammates and Bok supporters getting in on the pronunciation.

Importance of Identity

Names in South Africa are more than just identifiers; they are rich in cultural significance.

They embody heritage, reflect family histories, and express the aspirations of those who give them.

The #RealMzansiNames movement encourages South Africans to embrace the beauty of this diversity, emphasising that pronouncing someone’s name correctly is an act of respect and recognition.

Nché’s call to action taps into a wider conversation about linguistic inclusivity.

Getting a name right goes beyond etiquette, it’s a step towards honouring the person’s identity and fostering a sense of belonging.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 04: Ox Nche during the South Africa national men’s rugby team training session at DHL Stadium on 4 September 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

The challenge posed by the rugby star aligns with a growing movement in South Africa that seeks to create a more inclusive society through language.

Real Mzansi names

Dr Yanga Majola, a linguistics professor at the University of Tshwane, highlights how crucial this shift can be.

“People learn better when they’re relaxed and having fun. Celebrating ‘Real Mzansi Names’ allows us to embrace diverse cultures while recognising African languages and ethnicities.”

“When you speak to someone in their language, you speak to their heart,” Majola quotes Nelson Mandela.

By encouraging people to learn and correctly pronounce names, Nché is helping connect South Africans and making a statement that extends outside of the rugby field.