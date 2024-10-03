Chris Brown shatters records as Johannesburg show sells out in under three hours, additional date added

Chris Brown's upcoming concert at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium has sold out in a record-breaking under three hours.

Chris Brown performs in support of his 11:11 Tour opener at Little Caesars Arena on June 05, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

In an extraordinary display of fan enthusiasm, tickets for American singer Chris Brown’s upcoming concert at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg sold out in less than three hours, packing the 94 700-capacity venue.

The concert, set for 14 December 2024, is part of Brown’s highly anticipated South African tour.

Fans snapped up the tickets as soon as they went live, with excitement building around the American R&B superstar’s return to South African soil.

This level of demand is reminiscent of Justin Bieber’s 2013 performance at the same venue, where tickets also sold out to young fans in mere hours.

However, not all major artists have found the same success in Johannesburg.

Naysayers had drawn comparisons between Brown’s show and the recent controversial Burna Boy concert at FNB Stadium, which struggled with ticket sales and ultimately fell short of filling the venue.

In response to the overwhelming demand, concert organisers Big Concerts have now added a second date.

ALSO READ : Chris Brown is coming to South Africa

Chris Brown performs during his April 2, 2015 concert at the Coca-Cola Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Fans who missed out on the original show will have another chance to see Chris Brown live, with a newly announced performance set for Sunday, 15 December 2024.

Tickets for the additional show will go on sale at 10am on Friday, 4 October, exclusively via Ticketmaster.

Big Concerts has urged fans to avoid purchasing tickets from secondary resellers like Viagogo, notorious for inflated prices and unauthorised sales.

Any tickets purchased from unverified sellers will not be valid for entry, and fans will not be refunded.

All tickets for the Chris Brown shows will be 100% digital, mobile-only tickets available through verified Ticketmaster accounts.

ALSO READ: Chris Brown in SA: Performance date and venue announced

Ticket limit

Buyers are limited to eight tickets per person, and transfers will only be allowed 30 days before the event.

Mobile ticket barcodes will be issued just three days before the concert.

As excitement mounts for what is sure to be one of the biggest events of the year, fans are eagerly awaiting their chance to secure a spot for the added show.

Chris Brown’s ability to draw such a massive crowd underscores his enduring global appeal and cements his status as one of the top performers of his generation.

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024 – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg – SOLD OUT

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024 – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg – NEW DATE

Tickets for the second date go live on Friday, 4 October at 10am via Ticketmaster.

ALSO READ: Cassper Nyovest: ‘This is the mess that I’ve created’ following damning allegation by mother of his son [VIDEO]